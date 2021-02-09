Simplify Your Design Workflow with This Unique Editable Stock Image Library

February 9, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs have to carry a lot of weight in their businesses. From closing sales, to developing , to overseeing marketing campaigns, when you're running a small business, you have to make decisions regarding every aspect of your company. That can also get expensive when you have to outsource things you can't do yourself or buy software or assets to facilitate your team's needs.

When it comes to , things should be easier. Sure, you could learn graphic design yourself, but a simpler path may be to simply support your designers with great assets like Icons8.

With an Icons8 Photos Plan, you'll get an extensive stock photo library and an intuitive online app to streamline your design needs. Icons8 offers more than 100,000 professional photos of models, objects, and backgrounds, all in PNG, PSD, and JPG formats that can be fully customized, combined, and recomposed to meet all of your needs. All of Icons8's photos are shot and processed in-house by their team, facilitating a seamless, single-style library that seamlessly works together in nearly infinite combinations. Plus, you'll get access to the "Photo Creator," a photo collage maker that lets creators make custom images, remove backgrounds, and even swap faces. With thousands of built-in images and elements, you can combine tools to create practically limitless options — all without any professional design skills required.

With the Photos Plan, you'll get 50 downloads per month, with all unused downloads rolling over to the next month. Find out why Icons8 has a 4.7-star rating on G2. A one-year subscription is normally $199, but you can save almost half off when you sign up for $99.95 today.

