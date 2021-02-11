News and Trends

Facebook Is Reportedly Working On Its Own Version of Clubhouse

Because of course it is.
Facebook Is Reportedly Working On Its Own Version of Clubhouse
Image credit: Maskot/Getty Images via engadget

This story originally appeared on Engadget

Following reports that Facebook may be hopping on the newsletter bandwagon, it appears the social network is working on its own version of one of the hottest apps around, Clubhouse. The audio-chat iOS app (which is currently invite-only) blew up last week when Elon Musk stopped by for a conversation. Mark Zuckerberg recently popped in to chat as well, so the Facebook CEO obviously has some interest in Clubhouse.

Zuckerberg might not stick around on the app, though, especially if Facebook creates a Clubhouse competitor. According to The New York Times, Facebook leaders have asked developers to build the company's own audio chat service, which is said to be in the early stages of development. 

Related: How to Get Invited to Clubhouse

Facebook, of course, has rarely spotted a tech trend it didn’t quickly latch onto. It has a long history of (ahem) borrowing ideas from competitors, often to great success. Instagram Stories emerged as a clone of Snapchat's fleeting photos and videos. The company has also rolled out versions of TikTok (Instagram Reels) and Zoom (Messenger Rooms) over the last year.

 

