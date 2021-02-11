Facebook Is Reportedly Working On Its Own Version of Clubhouse

February 11, 2021 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Following reports that may be hopping on the newsletter bandwagon, it appears the social network is working on its own version of one of the hottest around, . The audio-chat iOS app (which is currently invite-only) blew up last week when Elon Musk stopped by for a conversation. Mark Zuckerberg recently popped in to chat as well, so the Facebook CEO obviously has some interest in Clubhouse.

Zuckerberg might not stick around on the app, though, especially if Facebook creates a Clubhouse competitor. According to The New York Times, Facebook leaders have asked developers to build the company's own audio chat service, which is said to be in the early stages of development.

Facebook, of course, has rarely spotted a tech trend it didn’t quickly latch onto. It has a long history of (ahem) borrowing ideas from competitors, often to great success. Instagram Stories emerged as a clone of Snapchat's fleeting photos and videos. The company has also rolled out versions of TikTok (Instagram Reels) and Zoom (Messenger Rooms) over the last year.