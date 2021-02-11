Free Webinar | Mar. 18: Raising Capital After 2 Years of Business: Do's and Don'ts

February 11, 2021 1 min read

Your doors have been open for 2 years or less and you're feeling it's time to expand? What should you do next? Is expansion always the right move? Mark J. Kohler, CPA & Small Business Attorney, will discuss the options for raising capital and the do's and don'ts in this powerful 1-hour webinar.

Topics will include:

What is the difference between a Lender, Partner, or Investor?

Should I expand and raise capital?

Is it better to use debt or give away ownership?

How much should I raise to expand?

Can I use my Retirement Account to expand?

Is Self- a realistic option?

What is "Convertible Debt"?

10 Ways to find money to expand, and much, much more...

Mark is the author of several best-selling books for the Main Street Business owner and most importantly the Workbook: 8 Steps to Start or Grow Your Business. Mark pulls a tremendous amount of content from this Workbook to create a Webinar for EVERY Business Owner wanting to expand!

