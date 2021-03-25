Prepare to Succeed

4 Steps to Make Your Life Easier With Tech

Four basic steps any company can follow.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Executive Officer & President at Schluter Systems
home
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all know digital innovation is just technology that improves how the world works or compliments a product we already have.

But here's the question: Have you fully manipulated this ever-evolving aid so as to make your corporate life as hurdle-free as it should be? 

If the answer is either "no" or "maybe", read on...

Related: Why Digital Transformation Is An Effective Crisis Response

1. Look at what you already have in place

Even if you're a smaller company, you can often modify or build on your protocols through the digital innovation process. In Schluter Systems NA's case (a manufacturer of accessories for tile installation), we had been doing interactive in-person workshops to demonstrate products, answer questions and network. Those workshops were aimed mainly at educating, over driving sales, and the content was solid.

2. Identify new immediate needs

Look at possible clients outside of your normal audience, starting with individuals who are closely affiliated with your main niche. 

Most of the people who were going to Schluter’s workshops were industry professionals. But when COVID-19 made in-person events difficult, these professionals suddenly had to interact more online. Schluter had always seen do-it-yourselfers as important, but attending in-person propositions was often not feasible.

Tellingly, a poll of 1,000 American entrepreneurs on behalf of knowledge commerce platform, Kajabi, found that despite the pandemic's challenges...a full 78% of respondents used lockdown as an opportunity to further plan how to grow their businesses once things returned to some sense of normalcy.

By turning the events digital, including them suddenly became possible. Schluter could now offer the education the group needed, while at the same time providing several live workshops to our industry professionals. We still had in-person options whenever possible. They were safe to conduct with added health precautions and the addition of digital allowed us to include a new demographic.
Related: 4 Tweaks to Make to Your Website to Sell More

3. Identify problems that keep people from buying

Add to your resources or adjust your infrastructure accordingly.

We knew the company needed to go online, so we spent money on software licenses and cameras while testing thoroughly to make sure technical difficulties wouldn’t crop up. 

Within this, we kept the customer experience a priority. By using multiple camera angles, the event became more visually interesting and appealing. We also pulled in multiple expert leads who could ensure the event had good content. 

With all of these things working together, the back-and-forth between our audience maintained a high level of energy and we were able to educate, validate and adapt based on real-time feedback.

4. Actively promote the new method, tool or infrastructure

Once you have a new innovation like Schluter’s online events going, you’ll likely need additional work to solidify it as the new standard. For example: Software must be updated or you might need a different way for users to complete a transaction if you discover a potential security flaw. 

You also need to get your leadership to promote the digital innovations in whatever ways are possible while they simultaneously stop supporting old options. This can be as small as asking a team member to use a specific application or as broad as a marketing campaign sent to thousands of customers. But having consistent, top-down modeling makes an enormous difference in whether others make full use of it. 

Related: Digital Transformation Is Essential in the New Normal. Is Your Company Ready to Start It?


 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

This App Suite Gives Entrepreneurs 50 Tech Tools for Your Business for One Price

Prepare to Succeed

Learn How to Boost Productivity to Increase Profits for Your Business

Prepare to Succeed

Make Sure This Isn't Missing From Your To-Do List