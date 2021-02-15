Elon Musk

Sleeping less than 6 hours affects productivity: Elon Musk

The Tesla and SpaceX founder revealed that he tried to get less than six hours of sleep, however this decision lowered his overall productivity.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk is the closest thing to a Tony Stark in real life, the businessman and engineer owns Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, three large technology companies. This makes the entrepreneur have his work schedules quite planned.

The businessman who constantly disputes the place of the richest man in the world with Jeff Bezos , confessed in an episode of the podcast " The Joe Rogan Experience " that he tends to work a lot and even schedule meetings at one or two in the morning.

How does Musk get organized?

Image: Depositphotos.com

One of the keys is that the tycoon only sleeps six hours a day. On Joe Rogan's show, Musk confessed that he tried to sleep less than that time, however, he realized that it "decreases overall productivity."

"I don't feel like sleeping more than six (hours)," he confessed. According to CNBC , the businessman came to sleep on the floor under his desk at Tesla, in an effort to increase production of the Model 3.

It is important to note that Musk himself, who has declared that he works up to 120 hours a week, admits that his hours and sleep habits are not recommended.

