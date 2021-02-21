February 21, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Podcasting is a rapidly growing industry. In 2020 alone there were over 900,000 new podcasts started. While many people are focused on starting and launching their own podcast there is an untapped marketing strategy that has resulted from the podcast industry growing so quickly: podcast guesting.

Podcast guesting is where you go on someone else's podcast. You spend anywhere from 20-45 minutes sharing your story and providing value to the podcast's audience. In return, you generate more influence and income for yourself. In as little as one hour per month, you could be reaching an audience you haven't tapped into before.

Instead of starting your own podcast, interviewing guests, editing your show, and then promoting your podcast, you can turn to podcast guesting where the host takes all of the work and you just need to show up.

If you are new to the concept of podcast guesting, here are 6 reasons why podcast guesting is an untapped marketing tool.

1. There an infinite number of podcasts

There are new podcasts coming out each day which means there will always be more opportunities for you to be a podcast guest. You will never run out of interviews ensuring your company is getting as much exposure as possible.

2. Establish credibility

By going on podcasts that reach your target audience you will establish credibility and thought leadership. Your audience will continue to see your name again and again and realize that if these podcast hosts constantly want you on as a guest then you must have something important to say.

I'm sure you've listened to a podcast before with an author coming out with a book and all of a sudden you see them on similar podcasts to which you listen to.

3. Generate more clients and leads

When you establish credibility and thought leadership you are building a pipeline of clients and leads.

After you do an interview on a podcast, your interview will live forever. This means if you recorded an interview today, someone three months from now could listen to your interview and then decide to reach out to your company.

The more interviews you do, the more people are going to hear you which increases your story of resonating with someone and having them be interested in working with you.

4. Content machine

Podcasts are a content machine.

Today, most interviews are done over Zoom video. This means you'll be able to receive a copy of the interview from the podcast host.

You can take your interview and splice up the video to create social media posts that you can then promote to your networks which will create even more brand authority.

From a single thirty-minute podcast guest interview, you can generate a month's worth of content.

5. Backlinks to your site

Podcast hosts have a show notes section on their website. A show notes section is similar to a blog post where the podcast host does a recap of your interview together. On the show notes page, the podcast host links to your website.

By having the host link to your website, you are getting a high-quality backlink. When you receive more backlinks, you increase your SEO score. This means you can rank higher on google giving your company more increased looks than a site that's on the second page.

6. Networking with podcast hosts

A podcast interview can be an intimate experience because you are spending time with someone in a 1-on-1 format. Over the course of your interview, the host will become familiar with yourself as you will with the host. You can learn about each other's businesses and what you both are looking for in an ideal client.

Podcast guesting can help you reach and network with podcast hosts who you normally wouldn't have the opportunity to speak with. The relationships can turn into joint venture partnerships, referral partners, or even business partnerships.

Writing on Medium, Casey Botticello suggests this tactic to get yourself booked as a guest: "Nearly every podcast will have a website that includes contact information for the host or producer. If you haven’t interacted with them before online, you can email them with your pitch. It should be short — no more than a couple of paragraphs — but offer enough information for them to judge if your material would be a good fit."

Matchmaker.fm is just one of many free services that connect podcasters and guests.

Podcast guesting can be an unfamiliar experience if you've never done an interview, but if you want to dive into an untapped marketing strategy that will grow your business then I would recommend implementing podcast guest as a part of your marketing strategy.