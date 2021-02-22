Bring People Together and Enhance Your Virtual Event Experience with Balloon

February 22, 2021 3 min read

The past year has wrought massive changes in just about all aspects of our lives. But, the business world has adapted remarkably well to the new 'normal'. Remote work has transformed the innovation landscape and created new opportunities for many businesses that can identify what the world is missing during the pandemic.

Events are crucial in many industries and entrepreneurs can reap many benefits both from attending or hosting them. The ability to bring people together and create shared experiences is extremely valuable in entrepreneurship. But how do you do either in a pandemic-ridden world?

One of the best answers: Balloon.

Whether you're looking to grow your brand, launch a new product, share industry insights, or simply connect with other thought leaders in the space, Balloon makes it easy to host virtual events in even the worst of times.

With its easy-to-use, self-service platform, Balloon is like the Shopify of virtual events. Balloon's virtual events platform enables event organizers to design and build highly customizable virtual events in just minutes. Creating an event is simple and Balloon guides you through the entire process. You can customize your event with branding, set up tickets to monetize the event, create sponsors, and exhibitors to showcase, invite your team to collaborate, and much more — all in a fraction of the time it would take to book a venue and organize an in-person event.

Where Balloon really sets itself apart, however, is its sheer reach. Because it's all virtual, Balloon optimizes for serendipity, allowing experts, novices, and like-minded people of all cloths to connect easily. You can host live talks from experts, introduce your products to new companies, expand your network, and converse with people in your industry, seamlessly.

Even more importantly, Balloon helps you monetize events — especially vital in these days of small business struggle. Balloon's secure and scalable technology supports unlimited stages to create events that are virtually unlimited in size and scope. With technology that supports one-on-one conferencing, small groups networking, and entire webinar stages, your business can provide a truly unique that people will actually want to pay for. And, of course, Balloon helps you sell tickets and facilitates sponsor and exhibitor tiers to earn extra revenue through advertising.

Balloon also provides advanced analytics that are harder to come by at in-person events. You can see who is attending your event, what they're interested in, what they spend money on, and much more. It also supports integrations with tools like Slack and Intercom to facilitate conversations.

Some recent events hosted on Balloon include the Virtual EU Tech Jobs Fair 2020, the Reimagine BioPharma Summit, The School of UX's UX Conference, and much more. Ashok Dudhat, Founder of Europe's largest virtual tech jobs fair said of Balloon, "We wanted to take our Tech Jobs Fair event virtual on a platform that can allow our thousands of attendees to interact, engage, and learn while feeling they are part of a shared experience – and Balloon was the perfect match for that." As you can see, there's literally no limit to the type of events you can host on Balloon.

Whether you're looking to connect or want to generate new sources of revenue, Balloon has you covered. Head on over to their website and get 15 percent off your first event (or 30 percent for non-profits) through this offer.