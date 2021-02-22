Gig Economy

Professionals are Finding Flexible Side Hustles and Remote Work on This Unique Job Board

FlexJobs helps you find the jobs to supplement your income.
Image credit: Matthew Henry/Burst

Free Book Preview Six-Figure Freelancer

This book will equip you with effective strategies and tools to help you reach your full potential as a freelancer and achieve financial prosperity.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Even before the economic tumult of 2020, the gig economy was booming in the U.S. Nearly half of Americans today have side hustles to help them earn some extra money or make ends meet. The coronavirus pandemic forced even more people to pick up extra work, as millions of workers were laid off, furloughed, or let go. While the economy has bounced back a bit, millions of people still find themselves unemployed. If you're in need of flexible, remote work, there's no better place to look than FlexJobs.

FlexJobs is the job board designed specifically for remote and flexible jobs — the types that are usually a lot harder to find. FlexJobs' trained researchers scour hundreds of online job resources every day, digging into the most promising leads to make critical evaluations before posting them on their network. Every job that is posted to FlexJobs offers the most direct way for you to apply to that job, and comes with a staff-written job summary, company description, and other useful information.

With FlexJobs, you get access to more than 30,000 hand-screen remote, freelance, part-time, and flexible jobs in more than 50 career categories. Whether you're a customer service specialist, data analyst, copywriter, or practically anything else, you can find a job that's suitable for your expertise. FlexJobs makes it easy to connect with remote opportunities in your comfort areas. Plus, they offer job search checklists, award-winning career content, 1:1 career coaching, expert skills tests, video introductions, resume review, and more.

Find a way to earn a little extra money during tough times. Normally, a one-year subscription to FlexJobs is $49, but you can save half off when you sign up for $24.95 today.

