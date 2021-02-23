Translation

This Translation Device Streamlines International Communication

If you need translation services, look no further than the Langogo Summit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Translation Device Streamlines International Communication
Image credit: Genhigh

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world is changing rapidly, and more business is done internationally today than before. International entrepreneurs are solving some of the world's greatest crises, and they're doing so through collaborative efforts. How do you increase collaboration? You improve communication. And you improve communication by breaking down language barriers. Entrepreneurs in all industries can benefit from the kind of on-demand translation services that the Langogo Summit Multi-Functional Language Translator & Voice Transcriber Recorder can provide.

The Langogo Summit is an extraordinary AI-powered simultaneous interpreter and speech-to-text transcriber designed to streamline business communications. It's powered by 24 world-leading translation engines, providing quick, highly-accurate translations in 104 languages. It even translates against different accents and dialects.

This device is equipped with four omnidirectional microphones and an AGC algorithm that can record up to four hours of a single speech. As it does, it instantly transcripts the words on the screen so you can immediately view what's being said. Likewise, it saves transcripts so you can focus on a presentation in another language and go back and review the transcript later. It even supports photo translation for 46 languages, thanks to the 8MP camera and OCR recognition technology, so you can translate menus while traveling abroad, product manuals, contracts, and more. Plus, the self-learning algorithm and continuous updates constantly improve the Langogo Summit's performance for more precise use.

Streamline your communications while conducting international business or simply traveling abroad. The Langogo Summit Multi-Functional Language Translator & Voice Transcriber Recorder is normally $399 but you can save 37 percent off when you get it for $249.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Translation

This App is Like Having a Personal Translator by Your Side at All Times

Translation

A World of Customers Is Waiting to Read Your Website in Their Language

Google

Google Translate App to Transcribe and Translate in Real Time