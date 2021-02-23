This Translation Device Streamlines International Communication

February 23, 2021 2 min read

The world is changing rapidly, and more business is done internationally today than before. International entrepreneurs are solving some of the world's greatest crises, and they're doing so through collaborative efforts. How do you increase collaboration? You improve communication. And you improve communication by breaking down language barriers. Entrepreneurs in all industries can benefit from the kind of on-demand services that the Langogo Summit Multi-Functional Language Translator & Voice Transcriber Recorder can provide.

The Langogo Summit is an extraordinary AI-powered simultaneous interpreter and speech-to-text transcriber designed to streamline business communications. It's powered by 24 world-leading translation engines, providing quick, highly-accurate translations in 104 languages. It even translates against different accents and dialects.

This device is equipped with four omnidirectional microphones and an AGC algorithm that can record up to four hours of a single speech. As it does, it instantly transcripts the words on the screen so you can immediately view what's being said. Likewise, it saves transcripts so you can focus on a presentation in another language and go back and review the transcript later. It even supports photo translation for 46 languages, thanks to the 8MP camera and OCR recognition , so you can translate menus while traveling abroad, product manuals, contracts, and more. Plus, the self-learning algorithm and continuous updates constantly improve the Langogo Summit's performance for more precise use.

Streamline your communications while conducting international business or simply traveling abroad. The Langogo Summit Multi-Functional Language Translator & Voice Transcriber Recorder is normally $399 but you can save 37 percent off when you get it for $249.99 today.

