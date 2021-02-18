News and Trends

Bill Gates on Texas Governor's Power Outage Claims: ''He's Actually Wrong.'

Gates rebukes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is the source of the state's energy crisis.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Gates on Texas Governor's Power Outage Claims: ''He's Actually Wrong.'
Image credit: Jack Taylor | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed power outages that have left millions of Texans dealing with dangerously freezing conditions on wind turbines. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary,” Abbott told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates rebuked this claim on Yahoo! Finance, saying bluntly, "He's actually wrong."

Related: Bill Gates Says the Effects of Climate Change Will Be Worse Than Those of the Pandemic

"You can make sure wind turbines can deal with the cold," Gates explained. "[The extreme cold] probably wasn't anticipated for the wind turbines that far South. But the ones up in Iowa and North Dakota do have the ability to not freeze up."

Power outages and a lack of safe water have created extremely hazardous conditions for millions of people in Texas, and compounding the problems is a National Weather Service prediction of another storm would bring freezing rain, snow and low temperatures to the region.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Here's How Black Employees at Apple and Amazon Rate Their Job Satisfaction

News and Trends

Google Updates Classroom Tools for Remote Learning

News and Trends

Verizon Climbs 4% After Warren Buffett Reveals Nearly $9 Billion Investment