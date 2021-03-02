Email

Stop Giving Clients Your Personal Email. Here's Why.

If you hate managing your email inbox, try changing the way you use email - and stop giving clients your personal address.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stop Giving Clients Your Personal Email. Here's Why.
Image credit: Andrius Banelis

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the March 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Imagine this alternate universe: Email addresses were never assigned to individual people. Instead, they were assigned to groups of people — maybe because they’re part of a team or are working on a project together. What would have happened as a result?

Here’s what I think: Our workflow would have radically changed. And it is not too late to do this in your business.

By eliminating the connection between email and people, you will, with one grand gesture, destabilize everyone’s expectations about how communication should unfold, making it much easier for you to rebuild these expectations from scratch with a protocol that makes more sense. You can make your email inbox more manageable and shift how and when people communicate with you.

Related: 4 Things You Should Change About Your Email Marketing

Consider, for example, how a company interacts with its clients. The client is generally used to contacting a specific individual in the organization whenever they have questions or issues. The client also has an expectation of a quick response. They will personalize these interactions and begin treating delays as a personal affront (Why are you ignoring me?!). Now imagine instead that each client is assigned a dedicated email address in the form of  clientname@yourorganization.com. If you run Jane LLC and your client is Joe LLC, the email address might be joellc@janellc.com.

It’s now much easier to break your client from the idea that their messages are going to an individual person, who is seeing them right away and therefore better answer them quickly! By depersonalizing communication, you have many more options to optimize it. Perhaps a rotating team of individuals will respond, or emailed requests will be added to a workflow system that can be monitored.

I deployed this strategy to help manage my author communication. When I used to offer only a single email address, associated with my name, for readers to reach me, the messages became overwhelming — ­not in just their volume but also their complexity. When you think you’re interacting with an individual, it’s natural to assume they’ll be reasonable enough to read your long story and offer detailed advice, or set up a call to talk about your business opportunity, or connect you to relevant people in their network. I used to do this gladly, but as my audience grew, it became more difficult.

Related: 6 Quick Tips for Cleaning an Out-of-Control Inbox

To improve my author communication protocols, I introduced nonpersonal email addresses. One of these, for example, is interesting@calnewport.com, which my readers use to send interesting links or leads. On my website, the address is listed with a simple note: “I really appreciate these pointers, but due to time constraints, I’m usually not able to respond.” In my experience, if you put such a disclaimer next to a personalized address, like cal@calnewport.com, it will be widely disregarded, as our expectations for one-on-one interactions are so strong. But when the disclaimer appends a nonpersonal address, like interesting@calnewport.com, I receive few complaints. Without preconceived expectations, you’re able to set them from scratch.

There are many different ways to build low-cost protocols into your professional life or organization, but in many cases, freeing email addresses from individuals provides a powerful boost to these efforts.

Excerpted from A World Without Email: Reimagining Work in an Age of Communication Overload, by Cal Newport, with permission of Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © Cal Newport, 2021

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Email

Why Email Marketing Is Better for Your Business Than Social Media

Email

Anatomy of the Ideal Email

Email

Silent Inbox Eliminates Distractions and Gives You Control Over Gmail