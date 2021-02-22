Bill Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sells Its Alibaba Shares

The Bill Gates family philanthropic foundation also dumped its shares in Uber and cut its stake in Apple and Amazon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sells Its Alibaba Shares
Image credit: China News Service | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold all the shares it owned in the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba that it owned.

According to information filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and reported by Yahoo Finance , the securities sold at $ 232.73 each for a total of $ 128.56 million.

With this the philanthropic foundation of the family of Bill Gates earned 21.13 million dollars with the increase in value of the shares compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The SEC also reported that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also dumped its shares in Uber and cut its stake in Apple and Amazon . Rather, the foundation increased its stake in the Schrodinger software company by 40.15%, from 4.98 million to 6.98 million shares. The purchase totaled $ 316.13 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

'I'm Not a Martian': Why Bill Gates Isn't Interested in the Space Race

Bill Gates

The Effects of Climate Change Will Be Worse Than Those of the Pandemic: Bill Gates

Bill Gates

5 Times Bill Gates Screwed Up