The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sells Its Alibaba Shares

February 22, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold all the shares it owned in the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba that it owned.

According to information filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and reported by Yahoo Finance , the securities sold at $ 232.73 each for a total of $ 128.56 million.

With this the philanthropic foundation of the family of Bill Gates earned 21.13 million dollars with the increase in value of the shares compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The SEC also reported that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also dumped its shares in Uber and cut its stake in Apple and Amazon . Rather, the foundation increased its stake in the Schrodinger software company by 40.15%, from 4.98 million to 6.98 million shares. The purchase totaled $ 316.13 million.