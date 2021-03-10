Habits of Highly Productive Teams

How to Manage Your Organization Solely Through Performance Statistics

Being able to measure productivity for every single employee -- including you -- is vital to the success of any company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Manage Your Organization Solely Through Performance Statistics
Image credit: Teera Konakan | Getty Images

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO, KnowBe4
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you try to manage a company, how you and others feel matters. But much of management still relies on what you can quantify. To offer direction and rationale for what you’re doing and to keep everybody grounded toward the same goals, you need performance statistics to serve as a foundation.

Related: 3 Mistakes All Successful Leaders Know to Avoid

Managing using data in a practical, everyday way

The first thing you have to do to easily manage through performance statistics is hone in on product results. Product results can be anything from the number of sales somebody completes to the lines of code a person writes. But everybody, regardless of their position in the business, has something they’re doing or creating that you can quantify. Your first step in good management is to identify what those products are so you can measure and track them.

Taking a close look at your job descriptions is a great start. A successful job description doesn’t just outline generic responsibilities. It also communicates the specific outcomes you associate with those responsibilities. Job applicants should know the deliverables you expect before they even apply so they can determine if they are capable of doing the work at the required level. Make sure your legal team vets all of your job descriptions so that you’re presenting the responsibilities and expectations in a non-discriminatory way.

Then, break down the product results. For example, if you’ve decided to measure an employee’s sales, you’ll want to analyze them by year, quarter, month or week, depending on what’s most relevant for you. Log this statistic at the end of whatever period you choose. Doing so will enable you to create a graph that gives you a picture of trends. 

In most big public businesses, a dedicated team called Business Process Management works with the HR department to figure out which stats to measure, while breaking them down for each position. This team will take your product data and enter it into whatever management console you have (e.g., Envisage).

Performance statistics as a tool

Now that you have that info, it’s time to put it to use. Gathering this data enables you and your employees to leverage the information as a tool to change what people do or think. 

If you’re approaching the data the right way, then you can look at it and keep asking questions (e.g., “Why are your demos low?”). By drilling this down, you can analyze and uncover the root cause of a problem. And once you know what the root issue is, you can make an action plan to fix it. 

Fixing problems in a company should be a collaborative process between you and your workers. One of the big benefits of transparent performance statistics is that each employee has a clear picture of what’s going on for themselves. It becomes obvious to them whether they’re delivering or not. And, that’s good for business. 

When people can monitor and analyze on their own to a certain extent, they’re more empowered to step up and start managing themselves based on their own data sets and trends. And when you’ve got workers directing their own tasks, you can stop micromanaging. That goes a long way toward building good relationships and showing people that you trust them. You need that relationship and trust for great morale, productivity and retention. Plus, you can direct your energy toward other important things to keep the business efficient and competitive.

Related: What Do Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett All Have in Common?

Good management of performance statistics yields happy workers who perform better

No one can manage a company based solely on data, but information about performance can still be a powerful tool. It paints an objective picture for problem solving and change. Identifying specific deliverables to measure, clarifying those deliverables through your job descriptions, and breaking down the appropriate statistics sets you up for a successful analysis. Your Business Process Management and HR teams can oversee this process, but ultimately you and your employees should work together to leverage the data properly. Employees should be able to use the performance statistics to self-manage. Done well, this approach will give you the happy, productive team you need and want.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Habits of Highly Productive Teams

4 Essentials for Employee Engagement in a Remote World

Managing Employees

To Maximize Team Results, Manage the Whole Employee

Managing Employees

How to Utilize Employee Resource Groups and Cultivate Meaningful Impact in Your Workplace