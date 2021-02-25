Cryptocurrency

Donate to Charity and Enter to Win $10,000 Worth of BTC, ETH, and Other Crypto-Related Amenities

Here's your chance to win big in the world of cryptocurrency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Donate to Charity and Enter to Win $10,000 Worth of BTC, ETH, and Other Crypto-Related Amenities
Image credit: StackCommerce

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cryptocurrency was built on the notion of decentralizing wealth and putting more financial power in individuals' hands rather than the hands of big banks. As Bitcoin soars past $50,000, what was once a pipe dream for tech nerds is quickly becoming a mainstream economic system. If you haven't already waltzed into the waters of cryptocurrency, now is the ideal time, because you can get a big chunk of change for absolutely nothing except your email address.

Right now, you can enter to win $8,000 worth of Bitcoin and $2,000 worth of Ethereum in the Bitcoin Giveaway, organized by StackCommerce. Increase your number of entries as the more you donate to the Playing For Change Foundation. This foundation aims to create positive change for children in need and their communities through music education. Founded in 2007, the Playing For Change Foundation have reached more than 2,000 children across 10 countries around the world. 

Some organizations project a single Bitcoin to be worth nearly $300,000 by the end of 2021, while one Ethereum coin may crack $2,000 within the next few months. Given their current values, you could see almost 6x growth by the end of the year. That's well worth the investment of your email address.

But, what would cryptocurrency be to you if you didn't know what to do with it? If you win this giveaway, you'll also get a Nano X Hardware Wallet to store your crypto securely, as well as educational resources, including the Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Mastery Bundle, The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle, and The Complete Stock & Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle. When all is said and done, that's 80 hours of instruction in all things crypto-investment to help you maximize your newfound cryptocurrency.

What are you waiting for? Enter to win StackCommerce's Bitcoin Giveaway today, and you may just be on your way to becoming the next Bitcoin billionaire. Enter by May 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM PT. The winner will be annouced on or around May 31, 2021 and notified via email and/or phone. 

Read the terms and rules of eligibility on the entry page. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin Digital Gold?

Cryptocurrency

You Can Leverage Cryptocurrencies to Upset the Balance of Power

Cryptocurrency

Is Bitcoin in a Dangerous Bubble?