Donate to Charity and Enter to Win $10,000 Worth of BTC, ETH, and Other Crypto-Related Amenities

February 25, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

was built on the notion of decentralizing wealth and putting more financial power in individuals' hands rather than the hands of big banks. As Bitcoin soars past $50,000, what was once a pipe dream for tech nerds is quickly becoming a mainstream economic system. If you haven't already waltzed into the waters of cryptocurrency, now is the ideal time, because you can get a big chunk of change for absolutely nothing except your email address.

Right now, you can enter to win $8,000 worth of Bitcoin and $2,000 worth of Ethereum in the Bitcoin Giveaway, organized by StackCommerce. Increase your number of entries as the more you donate to the Playing For Change Foundation. This foundation aims to create positive change for children in need and their communities through music education. Founded in 2007, the Playing For Change Foundation have reached more than 2,000 children across 10 countries around the world.

Some organizations project a single Bitcoin to be worth nearly $300,000 by the end of 2021, while one Ethereum coin may crack $2,000 within the next few months. Given their current values, you could see almost 6x growth by the end of the year. That's well worth the investment of your email address.

But, what would cryptocurrency be to you if you didn't know what to do with it? If you win this giveaway, you'll also get a Nano X Hardware Wallet to store your crypto securely, as well as educational resources, including the Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Mastery Bundle, The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle, and The Complete Stock & Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle. When all is said and done, that's 80 hours of instruction in all things crypto-investment to help you maximize your newfound cryptocurrency.

What are you waiting for? Enter to win StackCommerce's Bitcoin Giveaway today, and you may just be on your way to becoming the next Bitcoin billionaire. Enter by May 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM PT. The winner will be annouced on or around May 31, 2021 and notified via email and/or phone.

Read the terms and rules of eligibility on the entry page.