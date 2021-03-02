Building a Website

Build a Website For Your Business Using Wix's Seamless Editor

Having a fully functional website is essential for any entrepreneur business professional.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build a Website For Your Business Using Wix's Seamless Editor
Image credit: Wix

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Today’s consumer not only expects your business to be online, but they also expect your website to give them the best possible user experience. That means providing fast loading times, a smooth checkout process, web security that protects your visitors’ sensitive information, and much more. While this might seem like a tall order, the good news is that you can incorporate all of these features into a professional website with Wix

Wix goes above and beyond other website builders, giving you the power to custom create your website to meet the exact needs of your business.

There are several routes you can choose when creating your site with Wix. The most popular option is to use the intuitive Wix Editor, which allows you to fully customize one of over 500 designer-made templates and add apps for functionality. Another option is to use Wix's Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI), an AI-powered technology that builds your website for you based on your goals and needs. Once ADI builds the infrastructure of your site, you can personalize the text and images to reflect your brand. For experienced website professionals, there is also Velo by Wix,  an open-source development platform. With Velo, you can generate dynamic pages, use your own JavaScript, and deploy professional web applications.

Another huge advantage of using Wix is that it provides a complete solution for any business industry. With Wix, you can sell anything from products to services and events all in one place. Wix enables you to add any revenue channel you might need as your business model scales and evolves. 

When it comes to marketing, Wix provides a full suite of built-in tools like SEO optimization and email marketing to drive more traffic to your site without paying for additional third-party services. Finally, Wix has more than 200 apps available in the Wix App Market to further customize and enhance your site for just about any purpose, like shipping fulfillment, accounting, heat mapping and much more. 

If you are looking to launch, manage and scale a high-growth business online, Wix offers a comprehensive solution that it says is trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide. Start creating your website today with Wix.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Building a Website

Learn How to Code and Build a Unique Website the Popular Site Builders Can't

Building a Website

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing Has What You Need to Build, Host, and Market Your Online Business

Building a Website

Build a Website Without Writing a Single Line of Code