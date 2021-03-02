Build a Website For Your Business Using Wix's Seamless Editor

March 2, 2021 2 min read

Today’s consumer not only expects your business to be online, but they also expect your website to give them the best possible user experience. That means providing fast loading times, a smooth checkout process, web security that protects your visitors’ sensitive information, and much more. While this might seem like a tall order, the good news is that you can incorporate all of these features into a professional website with Wix.

Wix goes above and beyond other website builders, giving you the power to custom create your website to meet the exact needs of your business.

There are several routes you can choose when creating your site with Wix. The most popular option is to use the intuitive Wix Editor, which allows you to fully customize one of over 500 designer-made templates and add apps for functionality. Another option is to use Wix's Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI), an AI-powered that builds your website for you based on your goals and needs. Once ADI builds the infrastructure of your site, you can personalize the text and images to reflect your brand. For experienced website professionals, there is also Velo by Wix, an open-source development platform. With Velo, you can generate dynamic pages, use your own JavaScript, and deploy professional web applications.

Another huge advantage of using Wix is that it provides a complete solution for any business industry. With Wix, you can sell anything from products to services and events all in one place. Wix enables you to add any revenue channel you might need as your business model scales and evolves.

When it comes to marketing, Wix provides a full suite of built-in tools like SEO optimization and email marketing to drive more traffic to your site without paying for additional third-party services. Finally, Wix has more than 200 apps available in the Wix App Market to further customize and enhance your site for just about any purpose, like shipping fulfillment, accounting, heat mapping and much more.

If you are looking to launch, manage and scale a high-growth business online, Wix offers a comprehensive solution that it says is trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide. Start creating your website today with Wix.