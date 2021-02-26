Elon Musk

Elon Musk Responds That 'It Would Be Great' If He Was Investigated For His Dogecoin Memes

It is no secret that the tycoon feels a preference over this cryptocurrency.
Image credit: @RationalEtienne, Twitter

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk responded on his favorite network, Twitter, about an alleged investigation to the different comments about the Dogecoin and the consequences of these, that is, the sudden rise in its price.

First Squawk, a person with access to proprietary information regarding finance and exonomy, revealed that Musk could be investigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to sources with knowledge of the matter. .

Another Twitter user made him share the information with the millionaire in a lighter and more fun way. He mocks the SEC for inventing "dog memes." In addition, the tweet ends with the words " Hail, Emperor Musk!" and an image of Elon with crown and cape.

In response, the millionaire followed the joke line and replied, “I hope they do! It would be great!".

What is the Dogecoin?

It is a rival cryptocurrency of Bitcoin, which was born as a result of a meme, a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, also known on the internet as Cheems. This is Musk's favorite and he has not been shy about giving his opinion on it. Among the tweets are "Dogecoin is the crypto of the people" and "No ups and downs, just Doge ." After that, it increased its value by more than 50%.

