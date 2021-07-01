Today's Redefined Workspaces: 5 Companies Allowing Employees to Work From Home

July 1, 2021 4 min read

At my writing agency, we've been working from home for nearly ten years now. My team and I love it.

2020 changed everything in terms of the office vs. working remotely. Before 2020, it was a novel idea to ; in just one year, 88% of 800 surveyed human resources executives redefined their workspace and required or encouraged staff to work from home. Although it took some getting used to, companies eventually realized it was working.

In fact, According to Prodoscore, people were 47% more productive working from home than they were working in an office. Even now that a COVID vaccine is available and there seems to be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, more businesses are determining what their new normal will be.

Here are seven big companies who have embraced a work from home environment, and here's how they plan to move forward in the coming months and beyond.

5 companies offering work-from-home opportunities

1. Shopify

The popular ecommerce platform announced it will now operate as a digital-by-default company. This means it will allow all 5,000 of its global employees and contractors to work from home permanently if they so choose.

The company is working to create digital resources so those working in an office and those working from home have access to the same materials for an equal playing field. Shopify is embracing the benefits of remote working as it can now hire people from anywhere in the world.

There are no geographical limitations, so the company can build a top-notch team of diverse talent for higher sales and more revenue.

2. Twitter

Twitter employees are allowed to continue working from home indefinitely. Anyone who prefers to work in an office at any time is welcome to do so.

While remote working is new to many companies, Twitter has been working toward this policy for a couple of years. Its goal is to create an environment that gives employees freedom and autonomy.

Adjustments will include subleasing some of their office space to cut back on costs, and they’ll rethink their frequency of online meetings to help employees avoid online fatigue.

3. Microsoft

When its American offices fully reopen, Microsoft will create a hybrid workspace. Employees will be able to work from home for up to 50% of their working hours.

Managers have the ability to approve permanent work from home positions, and the company will pay for any expenses incurred in setting up home offices. Full-time remote employees will be allowed to relocate and, while moving costs will not be covered, Microsoft will pay for any work-from-home expenses.

4. Amazon

Amazon, whose fulfillment services have been deemed essential during the Coronavirus pandemic, is allowing employees to work from home until June 20.

As one of the first businesses to shift to remote working, Amazon’s office closures have impacted several other companies.

The tech giant has paid $11 million in financial aid to help restaurants and shops surrounding its Seattle headquarters who have lost money since Amazon workers stopped coming to the office.

They’ve also invested billions of dollars in maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for employees to return to in June.

5. Facebook

The social media leader has already begun reopening its offices, keeping buildings at 25% capacity.

Through a tiered hierarchy and based on performance reviews, employees can request to work from home permanently.

Company leaders are reassessing employee benefits for remote workers, replacing perks like free onsite gourmet cafeteria food with improved laptops and audio/visual equipment for livestreaming.

Several employees will follow a hybrid format of in-person and remote work.

They’ll attend important onsite meetings and training sessions while conducting everyday job performance from home.

Innovation and adaptability is the future of business

If there’s one good thing to come from this pandemic, it’s been the flexibility and creative problem solving companies have developed to maintain productivity.

By redefining the workspace and thinking outside the box, businesses are able to develop an environment where people can thrive while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Innovation and adaptability continue to shape an evolving standard for the future of post-pandemic business.