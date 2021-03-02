Apple

Apple Opens All of Its Stores in the US, After Being Closed for a Year

With some restrictions, but the technology giant will already be able to receive its customers in physical stores.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Opens All of Its Stores in the US, After Being Closed for a Year
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A tunnel of hope looks a little closer. Apple opens all its stores in the United States, after being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they will be able to receive customers physically and be operating almost in a " normal " way.

This Monday, the technology giant reopened the last stores that remained closed in the United States. These are those corresponding to the state of Texas, giving a total of 271 locations in the northern country. However, some must operate under limitations such as capacity, in this way customers can only attend by appointment.

A year ago, Apple closed all of its stores except for China. Since then, it has had to open and close depending on the epidemiological status of each region.

The improvement in the north country

According to the BBC , the United States has seen a notable decrease in cases since the beginning of February. Hospitalizations were reduced to 16% and deaths to 3.5%. However, the country continues to be the one with the most deaths and infections from COVID-19.

The medium gives three factors that explain why a little light is already visible at the end of the tunnel. First, that they are no longer traveling like they did in the holidays, that means less exposure to the virus. Second, that many Americans were already infected, as of March 2, 28.7 million. But, as many infected did not perform a test or were asymptomatic, it is estimated that the number would multiply by four, that is, almost a third of the population.

Finally, the decrease in cases is attributed to the fact that a large number of people now use face masks. In addition, the accelerated vaccination process has prevented the coronavirus from spreading so easily.

So, these points have opened the door to various brands and businesses to re-present themselves to the public.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Regains the No. 1 Spot in Global Smartphone Sales After 5 Years

Apple

iPhone 13 Could Have the 'Always On' Display Function

Apple

Apple Reaches Agreement With Prepear Over Logo