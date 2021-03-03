Internet

Wix.com is Plotting Its Takeover

"It is clear that we can now become a dominant player on the internet," says Wix CEO Avishai Abrahami.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wix.com is Plotting Its Takeover
Image credit: via MarketBeat

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBat
 Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), a cloud-based development platform provider, reported its Q4 2020 earnings in February. We’ll get to the numbers, but as impressive as they were, what Wix.com CEO Avishai Abrahami said was even more impressive:

 "It is clear that we can now become a dominant player on the internet, and I expect us to strengthen this position significantly over the coming decade.  Wix will now strive to become the main engine of the internet, democratizing access and providing a place where the majority of people will build their web presence. My goal/belief is that at this rate of growth, in the next 5-7 years, 50% of anything new built on the internet will be done on Wix."

 Most businesses have made their online operations a top priority over the last year. WIX has benefited from that prioritization, but this isn’t a one-off event – it is an acceleration of an existing trend.

 The home furnishings product category, for example, had been shifting towards e-commerce at a rate of 2% annually over the last 10 years pre-pandemic. Online penetration in the category was 23% just before the pandemic started. Now it is 42%.

 Will that 42% number come down? Or will it stop going up? Chances are, the 42% number will continue increasing. The e-commerce shift seems irreversible and there is a lot of momentum to take it to greater heights. The shift could happen at a slower rate over the next few years due to tougher comps. But in the long run, that 2% average seems like a reasonable expectation.

 Granted, that is just one industry; Wix has exposure to many others. But even if the numbers are a little different, the home furnishings category illustrates, broadly speaking, what is happening.

Now let’s look at the fourth-quarter earnings release.

 Here are some of the highlights: 

  • WIX’s Q4 revenue was $282.5 million, up 38% yoy and above Wall Street estimates of $270.2 million.
  • The company lost 3 cents per share in Q4 on a non-GAAP basis, better than expectations of a loss of 11 cents per share.
  • WIX ended the year with 5.5 million premium subscribers, up 185,000 over Q3 2020 levels and up 22% yoy.
  • com is predicting Q1 revenue of $291 to $296 million, up 29-30% yoy and above consensus estimates of $288 million.
  • The company expects revenue of $1.272 billion to $1.286 billion, above estimates of $1.26 billion. At the midpoint, that would equate to 29% yoy growth, a slight slowdown from the 30% yoy growth for full-year 2020 revenue.

 Okay, so what does this all mean?

 The fact that Wix.com is expecting revenue growth to be roughly the same in 2021 as in 2020 is very impressive. The company is going to face tougher comps and does not have the same type of COVID-related tailwinds this year.

 One of WIX’s biggest sources of long-term upside is converting its free users into paid subscribers. Wix.com had 196.7 million registered users as of December 31, 2020, up 19% yoy over Q4 2019. Only 5.5 million, or less than 3%, of WIX’s users have paid subscriptions. Compare that to Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), where nearly 50% of those using the service are paid subscribers, and you start to see what is possible for Wix.com.

 The Valuation is Lofty… But Reasonable

 WIX is trading at 14.9x forward sales and the company is not expected to turn a profit for the next couple of years.

 At first glance, that looks like an unjustifiable valuation, but dig a little deeper and you realize that Wix.com is the type of company that can grow for longer than you expect. The current valuation might seem too low in hindsight if Wix.com achieves its full potential.

 How Should You Play WIX?

 Wix.com shares surged to fresh all-time highs after the company reported its Q4 earnings a couple of weeks ago. Shares haven’t given up much ground since.

Wix.com is Plotting Its Takeover

 You could insist on a pullback before getting into Wix.com. But that pullback may never come.

 Shares aren’t too extended now, so it might be best to pick up some WIX shares sooner rather than later.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Internet

Troubled With a Spotty Internet Connection? This Router Helps Keep Your Business Thriving.

Internet

Cheems, the Dog Made Famous By Memes, Turned 10 Years Old

Internet

From Painfully Slow to Lightning Fast: SpaceX's Starlink Makes Rural Internet Usable