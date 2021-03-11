Digital Marketing

Build Out Your Content Marketing with This Intuitive Landing Page Builder

Create beautiful landing pages without coding or spending a ton of money.
Build Out Your Content Marketing with This Intuitive Landing Page Builder
Image credit: Tranmautritam/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creating a website is a challenge for any business. Building out a marketing strategy that relies on landing pages to convert visitors into buyers may seem like a Sisyphean task. Between finding the time and human resources to code landing pages out to the expense of outsourcing that work, it's an uphill battle. Nonetheless, landing pages are a very useful tactic for content marketing.

So, how do you do it sustainably? Trust a technology like Way Pro No Code Landing Page Builder.

Way is an intuitive landing page builder that makes building landing pages easy without writing any code. It's a completely component-ready platform that helps you execute lead generation campaigns far faster than before. With a wide array of templates and responsive page design, Way makes every element and section mobile-ready. In as little as 30 seconds, you can publish a landing page and start getting results.

With the Way Pro Plan, you'll get all of Way's components and templates, and support for unlimited pages. You can export leads quickly and integrate with tools like Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to monitor and optimize your pages. It's so easy to use, Way has earned more than 230 upvotes on Product Hunt.

Supercharge your content marketing by simplifying landing page construction. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Way Pro No Code Landing Page Builder for 74 percent off $139 at just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.

