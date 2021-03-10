Wealth

You Must Do This to Build Wealth

If you're not willing to put yourself out there, you won't be able to build wealth.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Certified financial planner Jeff Rose doesn't want to create an ad for cryptocurrency or Tesla stock. What he does want to do, though, is encourage his viewers to be willing to take some risk and put yourself out there. You might be likelier to lose some money if you invest it into the stock market than if you bury it under your mattress, but building wealth does involve some amount of risk. 

Click play to hear more of Rose's views on risk and profits. 

