This FDA-Approved Belt Can Help Reduce Back Pain While Working From Home

Give your body the support it needs for a successful workday.
This FDA-Approved Belt Can Help Reduce Back Pain While Working From Home
Image credit: Essential Massager

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Working from home, you're bound to find yourself in some unusual seating situations. Whether you're propped on a stool at the kitchen counter, curled up in a lounge chair, or in your office chair, the human body is bound to break down eventually in a sedentary remote working life. When that pain follows you into your leisure time, it defeats the purpose of working in the first place.

Give your body the support it needs with the Lumbar Decompression Belt.

This patented, FDA-approved belt provides clinical-grade traction via decompression therapy, lifting your upper body and unloading the weight off of your lower back, the company says. That way, your back muscles can relax a bit more, reducing stiffness, relieving pain, improving blood circulation, and increasing mobility in a safe, simple way. The belt increases nutrient-rich blood flow to impacted areas to reduce inflammation, and gently stretches your spine to relieve pressure on individual vertebrae and discs. Over time, the belt can even build up your immunity to injuries and muscle pain, the company says. You can wear it during activities, while working, or while resting and relaxing.

Using it is simple. Just secure the belt around your waist, attach the included pump to inflate the belt to your right settings, and then simply start going about your day, knowing you're getting the right support.

Give your lower back the support it needs to keep you going through your day. Normally $299, the Lumbar Decompression Belt is 63 percent off now at just $109.95.

