News and Trends

After Online News Spat, Google Blasts Microsoft Over Exchange Server Flaws

In a blog post defending its commitment to funding journalism, Google also slams Microsoft for failing to secure its products from hackers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After Online News Spat, Google Blasts Microsoft Over Exchange Server Flaws
Image credit: Halil Sagirkaya / Anadolu Agency
Microsoft and Google

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Reporter
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Hackers aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the recent flaws in Microsoft Exchange ServerGoogle is, too. 

On Friday, Google bashed Microsoft over the vulnerabilities in a blog post that's ostensibly about funding journalism. “Microsoft was warned about the vulnerabilities in their system, knew they were being exploited, and are now doing damage control while their customers scramble to pick up the pieces from what has been dubbed the Great Email Robbery,” wrote Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs. 

Apparently, Walker took offense to Microsoft’s recent attempts to portray Google as an internet giant sucking funding away from media outlets. Last month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said it’s time the US require both Google and Facebook to pay media outlets to link to their news articles, citing the threat of misinformation overtaking fact-based reporting. 

Related: Chinese Hackers Accessed Emails From Various Companies Due to Microsoft Exchange Server Failure

One such media payment law recently passed in Australia—but not before Google threatened to disable its search engine in the country. Microsoft was quick to pounce, saying it was happy to support the Australian media payment law and fill the void Google would leave behind via the Bing search engine. 

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Friday, Walker responded with a blog post that initially focused on Google’s efforts to support journalism, which includes spending $1 billion over the next three years to license content from media outlets. 

“We also believe that this important debate should be about the substance of the issue, and not derailed by naked corporate opportunism … which brings us to Microsoft’s sudden interest in this discussion,” Walker wrote. “Unfortunately, as competition in these areas intensifies, they are reverting to their familiar playbook of attacking rivals and lobbying for regulations that benefit their own interests.”

How does this relate to the vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server? Walker suspects Microsoft is attacking Google on funding journalism in order to deflect attention away from its own problems. This includes how Microsoft was also ensnared in the recent hack on IT provider SolarWinds. 

Walker writes: “And it’s no coincidence that Microsoft’s newfound interest in attacking us comes on the heels of the SolarWinds attack and at a moment when they’ve allowed tens of thousands of their customers—including government agencies in the US, NATO allies, banks, nonprofits, telecommunications providers, public utilities, police, fire and rescue units, hospitals and, presumably, news organizations—to be actively hacked via major Microsoft vulnerabilities.”

Indeed, the recent flaws in Microsoft Exchange have opened the door for at least 10 hacking groups to infiltrate thousands of servers across the globe. By exploiting the vulnerabilities, an attacker can steal emails from a corporate server and possibly also place ransomware. 

Walker then goes on to point out Microsoft itself is a tech giant that owns LinkedIn, the web portal MSN, Microsoft News, and the Bing Search Engine, which also serve news articles. “But their track record is spotty: They have paid out a much smaller amount to the news industry than we have. And given the chance to support or fund their own journalists, Microsoft replaced them with AI bots,” he claimed. 

Walker says Google will continue to work with “news organizations and policymakers around the world to enable a strong future for journalism.” In other words: Please don’t regulate us. 

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Smith is on Capitol Hill this morning testifying at a House antitrust hearing on "Saving the Free and Diverse Press."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

The Man Behind This Hilarious 2012 Meme Just Sold It as an NFT for $36,000

Future of Entrepreneurship

Stripe Is Now Valued at $95 Billion, Making It the Most Valuable Tech Startup Ever as Its CFO Says That Its European Business Could Be Bigger Than in the US

News and Trends

16-Year-Old Interns in Singapore Are Managing Billion-Dollar Portfolios. Here's Why.