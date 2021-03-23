Sallie Krawcheck's Ellevest Reaches $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

March 23, 2021 2 min read

Investment firm Ellevest announced today it has reached $1 billion in client assets under management, the "first financial company built by women, specifically for women" to reach that milestone.

Ellevest founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck, who made her name in the industry at Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney and Citi before founding Ellevest in 2014, discussed the news in an interview with Forbes. “What I'm particularly proud of is that it happened during a pandemic," she said. "And very importantly, at a time when you would think women would be more pulled back, we actually had net positive inflows every single week of the year."

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, Krawcheck announced the milestone and called it one of the "proudest moments of my career to date."

