Flipping Real Estate? Learn Interior Design and Home-Cleaning Techniques From the Experts.

Make the most out of your investment or even start your own side hustle.
Image credit: Curtis Adams/Pexels

Keeping your home well-organized, neat, tidy, and looking stylish isn't exactly second nature to some people. To many others, it is. That's why interior design is such an in-demand business. People want to feel truly comfortable and happy at home, but they can't quite put their finger on what needs to happen to make them feel content. That's where designers come in, and whether you're looking for a way to improve your own design skills or you'd like to turn your design interests into a career, The Home Design & Cleaning Bundle can help.

This six-course bundle includes training from 3D technologist, Jamie Cardoso (4.2/5 instructor rating), and International Open Academy. In the design courses, you'll learn how to create a unique look for any home on a budget, and how to embrace a sustainable lifestyle (and design style). You'll understand how to look at old objects with a new eye and learn how to turn thrift shop pieces into eye-catching and conversation-starting centerpieces. You'll also explore furniture restoration, discovering how to restore furniture for profit and know where to look for high-quality pieces.

Finally, in Cardoso's courses, you'll work with 3D visualizers like V-Ray and 3D Max to create beautiful, lifelike 3D models that will showcase your work more effectively. Using modifiers and post-production techniques, you'll be able to stage your work like an absolute pro every time.

Improve your design skills and maybe even start a side hustle. Right now, The Home Design & Cleaning Bundle is just $19.99.

