Bill Gates supports project to cool Earth with 'chalk dust'

A large balloon will be launched shortly in Sweden that will spew particles of calcium carbonate, which is essentially "chalk dust" in order to dim the sunlight.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

They remember the project with which Bill Gates wanted to cover the sun to cool the Earth, well this summer the tests will begin. According to The Times reports, a large balloon will soon be launched in Sweden that will spew out particles of calcium carbonate, which is essentially “chalk dust”.

The “ Controlled Stratospheric Perturbation Experiment ” (SCoPEx) wants to prove that the release of this dust into the stratosphere could eventually divert some of the sun's energy and lower the temperatures of our planet.

Historical fact

The balloon will be launched near the Arctic city of Kiruna, and it would be the first serious attempt to test whether global warming can be kept under control by dimming the sunlight.

The research is carried out by scientists at Harvard University and financed by private donors including the founder of Microsoft and has the purpose of achieving that the light of the Sun is reflected outside the atmosphere of our planet.

"SCoPEx is a scientific experiment to advance the understanding of stratospheric aerosols that could be relevant for solar geoengineering," the project page reads.

Scientific opponents of this project believe that solar geoengineering could bring imperative risks and extreme changes in weather patterns that would be no different than current warming trends.

On the other hand, environmentalists fear that a "dramatic" change in mitigation strategy will become a "green light" for greenhouse gases to continue to be emitted without any variation in current consumption patterns.

According to The Times , some critics of the project argue that working on this type of "solar geoengineering" could backfire by giving politicians an excuse to delay reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

