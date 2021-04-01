This Internet Browser App Keeps All of Your Tabs and Bookmarks Organized

April 1, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs juggle a lot of tasks and information. All of that multitasking tends to manifest itself on your computer in dozens of open tabs and a bookmarks bar that looks like a small database. When it comes time to track things down, you're likely wasting crucial minutes scrolling and squinting.

There's a better way to organize your tabs and bookmarks so you stay on top of your work. Qlearly is a modern bookmarks and tabs manager that helps you stay organized by keeping all of your favorite apps and pages in one place. The web platform organizes your apps in an intuitive central hub while the browser extension helps you access your favorite sites and important information as soon as you need it.

Qlearly uses customizable boards and columns to keep the information you want organized in a way that works for you. You can save tabs in one click and use keyboard shortcuts or a powerful unified search to find everything you need quickly. Plus, Qlearly supports multi-device bookmark syncing to help you stay organized between devices, and even lets you collaborate with teammates with tasks and notes on public or private boards. Qlearly was named a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

Make your digital life a little easier on yourself. A Qlearly Pro Plan includes unlimited bookmarks, ten boards, and five teammates, and is currently on sale for 86 percent off for a lifetime subscription for just $19.99.

