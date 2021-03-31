Third wave of COVID could further delay the return to the offices in CDMX

March 31, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you thought that returning from your Easter holidays you could go back to the office, we have (bad?) News for you. The so-called 'third wave' of COVID infections could delay the return to large corporate offices in CDMX. For this reason, the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) is working on a plan to reactivate the sector and counteract the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

The organization, which represents about 90% of the corporate corridors in the city and the metropolitan area, sees a disadvantage for the 'AAA' offices in the reactivation.

“The offices, at the traffic light designed by the government, are up to the green light. We are still quite a long way from it and even more so if we see a rebound now with Easter , ”said Jorge Gamboa de Buen , advisor to ADI, in an interview with El Financiero .

Gamboa de Buen revealed that the organization is in dialogue with the capital authorities to plan the safe return to these spaces . However, it all depends on the number of infections that are registered after the holiday period.

The former vice president of the ADI commented that "the offices are leaving them until the end" and they still do not have a reopening date. According to their projections, the authorities will want to "wait at least 14 days or a couple of weeks" after the end of the holidays to measure the impact on infections. "That is where we will have to work with them again to find a date," he added.

A reactivation plan is urgently needed for the 'AAA' offices

The real estate entrepreneur pointed out that in recent months the government offices , those of Class B and other non-corporate ones , have reopened. “On the other hand, those of us who are members of the ADI, who have many companies - transnationals - or very large corporations, cannot disobey the law. The offices are closed because we have not reached the green traffic light , "said Gamboa.

The ADI has proposed to return to the offices with only a 25% influx and staggered schedules , to avoid crowds in buildings and transport, in addition to strict health protocols.

According to figures from the ADI, the closure of offices economically affected both building owners and more than 11,000 businesses near the work centers. Among those who have suffered the most from the situation are restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and other informal businesses, which add more than 230 thousand jobs .