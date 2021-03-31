CDMX

Third wave of COVID could further delay the return to the offices in CDMX

Large corporate offices in CDMX can only be reactivated when the epidemiological traffic light is green, but the expected 'third wave' of COVID infections for Easter puts the sector at a disadvantage.
Next Article
Third wave of COVID could further delay the return to the offices in CDMX
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you thought that returning from your Easter holidays you could go back to the office, we have (bad?) News for you. The so-called 'third wave' of COVID infections could delay the return to large corporate offices in CDMX. For this reason, the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) is working on a plan to reactivate the sector and counteract the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

The organization, which represents about 90% of the corporate corridors in the city and the metropolitan area, sees a disadvantage for the 'AAA' offices in the reactivation.

“The offices, at the traffic light designed by the government, are up to the green light. We are still quite a long way from it and even more so if we see a rebound now with Easter , ”said Jorge Gamboa de Buen , advisor to ADI, in an interview with El Financiero .

Gamboa de Buen revealed that the organization is in dialogue with the capital authorities to plan the safe return to these spaces . However, it all depends on the number of infections that are registered after the holiday period.

The former vice president of the ADI commented that "the offices are leaving them until the end" and they still do not have a reopening date. According to their projections, the authorities will want to "wait at least 14 days or a couple of weeks" after the end of the holidays to measure the impact on infections. "That is where we will have to work with them again to find a date," he added.

A reactivation plan is urgently needed for the 'AAA' offices

The real estate entrepreneur pointed out that in recent months the government offices , those of Class B and other non-corporate ones , have reopened. “On the other hand, those of us who are members of the ADI, who have many companies - transnationals - or very large corporations, cannot disobey the law. The offices are closed because we have not reached the green traffic light , "said Gamboa.

The ADI has proposed to return to the offices with only a 25% influx and staggered schedules , to avoid crowds in buildings and transport, in addition to strict health protocols.

According to figures from the ADI, the closure of offices economically affected both building owners and more than 11,000 businesses near the work centers. Among those who have suffered the most from the situation are restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels and other informal businesses, which add more than 230 thousand jobs .

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CDMX

Second Day of Vaccination Begins in CDMX With Better Organization

CDMX

The Reopening of Shopping Centers in Mexico City Begins

CDMX

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Positive for COVID-19