Help Relieve Stress and Alleviate Pain With This Compact Neck and Shoulder Massager

This neck massager uses heat to restore blood circulation and relieve muscle spasms, knots, and headaches.
Help Relieve Stress and Alleviate Pain With This Compact Neck and Shoulder Massager
Image credit: Rylaxo

Stress manifests in many ways. From exhaustion and panic to physical manifestations like blemishes or actual muscle pain, it's no fun being really stressed out. When the weight of the world starts to overwhelm you, take a deep breath, sit back, and relax with the Rylaxo Multifunctional Remote Control Neck Massager.

As the name suggests, Rylaxo acts as a personal massage therapist designed to help you take a beat and relieve muscle pain whenever you're feeling overwhelmed. With three different massage modes and up to 15 intensity adjustments, Rylaxo offers a personalized experience. It can help reduce pain and muscle spasms caused not only by stress but by poor posture and knots in your neck and shoulders. It can even help you cope with headaches.

Rylaxo says it uses Microcirculation Low-Frequency Electrical Pulse technology that helps restore blood circulation in your neck and offers a heated massage to relieve the stress from muscles and bones. Made from a skin-friendly, breathable soft silicone material, it makes no extra pressure on your carotid artery and is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. It has a 15-minute automatic shut-off timer if you happen to fall asleep mid-massage, so you won't have to worry about running it for too long.

Treat yourself to a relaxing neck massage any time, anywhere. The Rylaxo Multifunctional Remote Control Neck Massager is currently 9 percent off $72 at just $64.95. Get it in pink, blue, or white. Alternatively, you can get two for 11 percent off $118 at just $104.95. Get two packs in pink and white, blue and pink, or blue and white.

