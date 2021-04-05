Trends

With Toilet Paper Prices Increasing, the 'Butt Buddy' Bidet Might be Your Plan B

No longer are bidets only for the super rich.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your toilet paper woes are not over. If you recall last year, the majority of the country saw shortages due to panic buying. Fast forward to today, the price of toilet paper is going to increase to factor in inflation. Consumers last year flocked to bidets as an alterative to tradiational toilet paper. This year shouldn't be any different with more risk to the supply chain and price volatilities. A bidet provides much more than a cost-effective long-term solution.

Once upon a time, bidets were reserved for high-end hotels and Europeans. Today, the BUTT BUDDY Spa is democratizing hygiene. 

This modern bidet easily attaches to your toilet to gently wash your behind with a stream of refreshing cool or warm water after you go. With a water pressure and temperature control knob, you can get a precise, comforting clean in no time at all. There's even a feminine wash nozzle built-in. It's your ticket to better personal hygiene and a more sanitary lifestyle.

The BUTT BUDDY has a sleek look, durable construction, and high-quality materials so it is truly built to last. It will fit every standard toilet and requires no electricity, plumbing, or special tools for installation, which is a big reason why it has earned a 4.4-star rating from Amazon.

Normally $69, you can get the BUTT BUDDY Spa Bidet Toilet Attachment for 9 percent off at $62.99, the BUTT BUDDY Duo Bidet Toilet Attachment for 33 percent off $59 at $39.99, or the original BUTT BUDDY for 17 percent off $44 at just $36.99.

Prices subject to change.

