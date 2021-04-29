How to Create Multiple Streams of Income from Home

April 29, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are lots of ways to make extra money from home. Most require a computer and internet access, and every now and then, you'll have to find some extra space in your house to set up shop, so to speak. With people forced to stay home, making extra money while hunkered down has become a hot topic among YouTubers and social media influencers, but is it really that easy to generate that extra income? You’ll be surprised at the simplicity of these ideas.

Let’s start with a simple concept — selling the stuff you no longer want.

Sort of like a yard sale

Internet auction giant eBay is just one of many online auction sites providing a facility for people and businesses to sell whatever they want. There are some restrictions on what can be sold but they are unlikely to get in your way if you are selling items you don’t need or use.

For example, that coat you bought and have only worn once; somebody out there will love it and buy it from you. You might have old toys lying around that the kids no longer play with, or even valuable items that sit in a drawer and you don’t think about.

The process is simple. Sign up for an account and start selling. Take a picture, pick the category, describe your item, set a price. That's it. It’s there for millions of potential buyers to see. The fees are a small percentage, and you could even start a business selling certain types of items.

Related: Work From Home: 15 Options to Earn Extra Money

Take part in surveys

One method of making extra cash is to sign up for online survey sites. You will be asked to take part in surveys by brands who are researching their market. You'll be paid a small fee — usually, it’s about $1 but sometimes more. The surveys typically only take a few minutes to complete.

It may not sound like a great money-making idea and it is not going to make you rich, but it is a good way of making a few extra dollars in your spare time. Some sites send you an item to test and review — and you keep the item rather than being paid.

Rent out your parking space

Do you live close to a town or city where commuters travel? Or perhaps near a railway station or airport? These are places where parking a car can be expensive, even for a day. If you do live in such a location and have off-street parking you don’t use, why not offer it for rent?

This is a perfectly legal and potentially lucrative way of using your driveway or parking space to make money. People will pay a sensible daily rate for a guaranteed space close to a city or town center. If taking a flight, they will pay good money to have their car somewhere safe and close to the airport. Same with rail travelers. Check out this idea as it could become a source of decent regular income.

Become a freelancer

Businesses outsource work more than ever before. Freelancers can be writers, designers, computer programmers, app developers and social media managers, among others. What skills do you have that may appeal to a business?

There is a demand for bookkeepers and virtual assistants. Some businesses even outsource their customer care, engaging freelancers to answer emails and perhaps telephone inquiries.

This is a fast-growing area of commerce and tons of websites advertise freelance jobs. It’s worth having a look if you have skills that may appeal to businesses. It could even become your full-time job with all the perks of working from home.

Related: What I've Learned After Paying More Than $1 Million to Freelancers

Become an affiliate

Do you have a blog or a website with a decent following? Do you have a popular Instagram account? If so, why not look at affiliating with brands that are relevant to your subject? It’s a simple concept. You use your blog and social media accounts to promote a brand, and whenever any of your readers click through via the link you post on your accounts, you get a commission payment.

Affiliate marketing is fast becoming the way forward for many in commerce and industry, so get in now if you already have a popular online medium, or start one to build and become an affiliate.

These are just a few of the ways you can start making money from home. Dig in and see how you can boost your income.