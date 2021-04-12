10 Apps to Keep Your Business Running Smoothly During the Summer

April 12, 2021 4 min read

Technology is a great asset to entrepreneurs, but it can get expensive quickly.

1. Sellful White Label Website Builder & Software

If you feel like a client's need can't be met on a single platform, you need Sellful. This white-label website builder lets you manage everything from email and social media marketing to payroll, invoicing, and more with an easy-breezy white-labeled service. Combine all aspects of your business in one place, no matter your industry.

Get Sellful for $79 (Reg. $840), a savings of 90 percent.

2. Provify: Increase Conversions & Site Growth

Social proof can make a huge difference in your website's conversion rate. Provify lets you incorporate social proof alerts into your site so you can show discounts, capture leads, surface testimonials and reviews, and much more with a single, simple piece of code.

Get Provify for $79 (Reg. $299), a savings of 73 percent.

3. LingvaNex Translator

When your business grows, you just might find yourself doing business in other languages. LingvaNex makes it easy to translate text, voice, images, websites, and documents into more than 112 languages quickly so you won't have to call for a translator.

Get LingvaNex Translator for $79.99 (Reg. $399), a savings of 80 percent.

4. Creativity 365

For the creative entrepreneurs out there, Creativity 365 makes it easy to be as efficient and productive as possible on the go. This tool makes gathering information, creating content, and publishing content simple and efficient. It's an all-access pass to apps like Animation Desk, Write-on Video, NoteLedge, Markup, Pocket Scanner, and more.

Get Creativity 365 for $79.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 73 percent.

5. Document 365

If you juggle a lot of documents and formats in your business day-to-day, you'll love Document 365. This mobile-friendly workplace is a comprehensive, cross-device document solution that will improve your productivity. It includes Kdan's best PDF Reader mobile and desktop apps, and much more to make working on the go more seamless than ever.

Get Document 365 for $79.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 73 percent.

6. Edraw Project Software

Project management often requires a visual element. Edraw Project is a user-friendly project management tool that lets you quickly create customized, interactive Gantt charts. You can also schedule tasks, oversee every aspect of your project, and actively track your progress.

Get Edraw Project Software for $89.99 (Reg. $179), a savings of 49 percent.

7. QuickEmailVerification

Your email list is only as good as the email addresses on it. Obvious, right? Well, many lists are ridden with duplicates, old emails, or broken links. QuickEmailVerification lets you bulk upload your list so you can eliminate the bad emails and verify that your list is as efficient as possible.

Get QuickEmailVerification for $148.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 50 percent.

8. Degoo Premium Mega Backup

All entrepreneurs need reliable cloud backup, lest they want to start from scratch after a computer crash. Degoo's Premium Mega Backup Plan gives you 15TB of storage, secure end-to-end encryption, and support for unlimited devices so you'll never lose files again.

Get Degoo for $149.99 (Reg. $4,320), a savings of 96 percent.

9. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs

Why spend money on multiple different apps when you can get more than 50 tools at once? Zuitte is purpose-built for the modern online entrepreneur. With more than 50 individual tools like SEO research, social media marketing, lead management, accounting, and much more, Zuitte is one suite to rule them all.

Get Zuitte for $199 (Reg. $9,480), a savings of 97 percent.

10. QuickBooks®

Get the world's leading accounting software for more than $100 off. QuickBooks Online Essentials is designed for service-based businesses who invoice for their time. This platform lets you track bill status, record payments, create recurring payments, and much more, all from the app.

Get QuickBooks for $323 (Reg. $479), a savings of 90 percent.

