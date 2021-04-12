The founders of Google are already 2 of the 8 centibillionaires in the world

April 12, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are now worth more than $ 100 billion thanks to the surge in tech stocks.

Page and Brin join six other current billionaires: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos , Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gate, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

Page is worth $ 103.6 billion, while Brin is worth $ 100.2 billion, according to estimates from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Brin's fortune grew by 20.4 billion in the year through April 2021, while Page's increased by 21.2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Tech stocks have risen rapidly since the start of the pandemic, and those of Google's parent company Alphabet have grown more than 80% over the past year.

The pair owns controlling shares in Alphabe t, with more than 50% of the total votes between them. The company generated $ 46.43 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, minus traffic acquisition costs, up from $ 37.57 billion a year ago. Alphabet attributed this to people using YouTube and Google Search the most during the pandemic.

Page and Brin have turned away from Google and Alphabet

Page and Brin started working at Google in 1996 while they were PhD students at Stanford University along with an unofficial "third founder" who left before it became a company. It is now the most used website in the world.

In 2015, the couple founded the Alphabet holding company to manage both Google and other subsidiaries, including Waymo, DeepMind and Sidewalk Labs. Brin became the president of the new company and Page became its CEO. Page appointed Sundar Pichai to take over as CEO of Google.

In 2019, Page and Brin announced plans to withdraw from Alphabet and appointed Pichai as CEO. Pichai still consults with the co-founders regularly, although they have taken an increasingly hands-off approach, Insider's Hugh Langley reported.

Page and Brin received salaries of one dollar during their time at Google.

In addition to spending their fortunes on mansions , superyachts and a 50-person plane , the duo also led a $ 40 million investment round in Elon Musk's Tesla in 2006 .