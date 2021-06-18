Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online

June 18, 2021 15+ min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Increasingly, entrepreneurs consider sleep to be their secret weapon for success. Sleep is one of the biggest keys to my success. But with time being a limited resource, many turn to products and services that help upgrade their bedroom. From sunrise clocks to blue light blocking glasses and sleep sensors that allow them to better track their sleep activity.

Yet, the one thing that eludes many people, even the most astute decision makers, is how to shop for the best , especially online. The reason doing so is more challenging than preparing for an upcoming board meeting is the fact that there’s no such thing as the perfect mattress.

As a follow-up to my review last year, I wanted to look at some of my favorites alongside more than a dozen new ones. Especially since more of my time is now spent at home and as we transition into a world where the lines blur between remote work and just work, I’m more cognizant of how the little details about the spaces where I spend 20+ hours of my day impact my happiness and productivity. Plus, neat trinkets around the house can be nice virtual water cooler topics to break the monotony of back-to-back Zoom calls.

In any case, to help you avoid having to risk more social interaction than you’d like and so you don’t have to venture out into a bunch of nearby mattress stores to try-before-you-buy, I wanted to share more of my experiences to show you how easy it is to buy the best mattress online. Once you understand what your personal sleep needs are and the materials, designs, and features that go into delivering the quality sleep you deserve, you’ll click add-to-cart and checkout in no time.

Ultimately, the best mattresses are affordable, durable, supportive and comfortable. There’s no one type of mattress that’s naturally superior to others. That is why my list of top mattress recommendations includes a mix of memory foam, latex and hybrid mattresses, along with airbeds. Here’s my breakdown of the best mattresses you can buy online.

Best Mattresses Online

Best Online Mattress Overall: Amerisleep AS3

Best Memory Foam Mattress: Zoma Mattress

Best Luxury Mattress: ReST Bed

Best Firm Mattress: Beautyrest Harmony Lux

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Vaya Mattress

Best Cooling Mattress: Eight Sleep Pod

Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers: Serta iComfort

Best Hybrid Mattress: Purple Hybrid

Best Natural Mattress: Organica Mattress

Best Online Mattress Overall: Amerisleep AS3

The Amerisleep AS3 memory foam mattress was my No. 1 choice last year and remains my favorite this year for a few reasons:

The mattress sleeps like a dream for a wide range of people, including side, back, and combination sleepers.

In over 6,600 reviews, the mattress rates 4.7/5 stars.

It’s a great value when you consider its 20-year warranty.

At 12 inches thick, the mattress contains three layers of comfortable and pressure-relieving foam:

3 inches of Bio-Pur® foam

2 inches of Affinity foam with HIVE® technology

7 inches of Bio-Core® foam

Bio-Pur® is Amerisleep’s proprietary foam and tops all of its memory foam and hybrid mattresses. The foam is more responsive and cooling than traditional memory foam. It molds to your body within seconds and regains its full shape just as fast too. HIVE® technology separates the Affinity foam into five different zones for full-body support covering head-to-toe. The Bio-Core® foam base distributes your body weight and provides stability for the rest of the mattress. The company credits Bio-Core®’s durability as the main reason it can offer a 20-year warranty with its memory foam mattresses.

If you’re looking to upgrade your entire bedroom, Amerisleep also offers mattress bundle deals for a more complete sleep experience. One of the things that provides more assurance and convenience for busy business owners is its 100-night sleep trial which includes free shipping and returns. Being able to buy online, try it at home, and return it for a full refund makes this a no-brainer for many time-strapped entrepreneurs since there’s no friction (or risk) in the whole process.

Best Memory Foam Mattress: Zoma Mattress

Sometimes called the Zoma Sports Mattress, the Zoma Mattress is designed to promote restorative, undisturbed sleep while also helping to relieve pain and stiffness. When you struggle to fall asleep, wake up frequently, or begin your day feeling sore, it affects your daily performance. But you don’t have to be a sporty, athletic person or need the best mattress for back pain to benefit from sleeping on the Zoma Mattress. Instead, think of it as a performance enhancer since you’ll sleep better and wake up energized, especially because quality sleep is such a luxury for many overwhelmed business owners.

The Zoma Mattress stands 11 inches tall and has three foam layers:

2 inches of gel memory foam with Triangulex™

2 inches of Reactiv™ foam

7 inches of Support+ foam

An AirCloth cover encases all three layers and promotes airflow through the bed to wick away heat.

The gel memory foam remains cool as it conforms to the body, easing pressure points and soothing aches and pains. The Triangulex™ technology adds triangular cutouts to the mattress’s head and foot which makes the mattress contouring and pressure-relieving. The Reactiv™ foam is springy so you never feel stuck as you move across the mattress. Support+ foam promotes a longer-lasting-mattress.

Zoma also offers a hybrid version which includes a bouncy coil support layer. To help you sleep easy with your purchase, Zoma provides free shipping, a 100-night trial with free returns, and a 10-year warranty.

Best Luxury Mattress: ReST Bed

This is the mattress I personally sleep on every night. Smart mattresses are becoming more commonplace and are especially appealing for tech-savvy entrepreneurs. Sleepers can track their progress and find ways to improve their sleep quality. The best luxury mattress I’ve found is ReST Bed, which comes with three operation modes:

Manual function for maximized customization. You can adjust the bed’s five body zones, tailoring its pressure relief to meet your needs. Auto-position provides a blend of customization and automatic responsiveness. You can set up preferences for two different sleep positions. Then, as you move in the night and change position, the bed will automatically adjust. Complete automatic response. In this setting, you choose a general comfort preference, such as soft or firm. Then, you fall asleep and allow the mattress to adapt as needed.

The ReST Bed is also well-suited for families with conflicting comfort preferences. Each side of the mattress can be customized and tailored to your needs. Inside, the ReST Bed’s thermoregulation system helps the mattress stay warm or cool as needed while drying away any sweat.

This smart mattress includes a 90-day return period which is important given its expensive cost. And the mattress’s 10-warranty covers all its parts and components.

Best Firm Mattress: Beautyrest Harmony Lux

What’s nice about the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is its firmness options (extra firm, medium and plush). But the extra-firm Harmony Lux without the pillow top is probably the best mattress in the lineup.

At 13.5 inches tall, this firm mattress contains:

InfiniCool™ Lux

1 inch of RightTemp™ Wave Foam

½ inch of firm comfort foam

½ inch of Beautyrest® Gel Memory Foam

2 inches of firm comfort foam

T2 Pocketed Coil® Technology

Seaqual™ Sustainable Fabric covers the mattress and is made of recovered plastics from the ocean. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux comes with a 100-night home trial, free returns, a 10-year limited warranty, and white glove delivery. The white glove delivery is an especially nice added value since the delivery team carries your mattress into your home and sets it up. When they’re done, they haul the old mattress away.

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Vaya Mattress

While good sleep is probably the best investment you can make for your cognitive performance and even your ability to endure the occasional 16-hour work days, it doesn’t have to be expensive. I’ve found the right sweet spot to be between $1,000-2,000 for a queen mattress that fulfills all its promises. But I’ve reviewed a few great mattresses under $1,000 as well. The Vaya Mattress is both the best mattress for side sleepers and the best budget mattress in part because of its medium firmness level and its simple and minimalist design. No fancy frills, just two layers of quality, cushioning foam and a soft-to-the-touch mattress cover.

The Vaya Mattress’s two foam layers include:

3 inches of Vaya Comfort Foam

9 inches of Vaya Base Foam

Vaya Comfort Foam evenly distributes body weight for comfort and pressure relief, and when you sleep on it, it’s great at wicking away heat so you sleep cool. Unlike cheaper mattresses, the Vaya Comfort Foam is responsive so when you move or change positions, the foam rebounds with you. Its contouring properties are well-suited for side sleepers who need a cushioning bed to wake up refreshed. If a side sleeper’s mattress is too firm, they wake up with sore hips and shoulders. They may even experience back pain if their spine is awkwardly contorted.

Vaya Base Foam provides a sturdy base making the mattress durable for a full decade too. Like many other top-rated mattresses, the Vaya Mattress comes with free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.

Best Cooling Mattress: Eight Sleep Pod

During hot summer nights, I’ve always wanted a mattress that cools itself, which is one of the biggest advantages with the Eight Sleep Pod Pro, a smart mattress with state-of-the-art cooling features. The bed uses hydro-powered technology to decrease the surface sleeping temperature to as low as 55 degrees. This is the mattress I have for my daughter as she always sleeps hot. I personally love the app and how I can control it during hot days.

These five layers make up the mattress:

1 inch of Comfort Blend™ foam with thermoregulating Active Grid™ technology

2 inches of Airflow top layer

1 inch of Supportive Air Technology™

4 inches of FlexSpring core

A 4-inch thick base

The Active Grid™ uses water to absorb and remove heat from the bed. The grid also has a flexible design, contouring to the body for pressure relief. Other features include:

Sleep-tracking sensors to detect heartbeats and breathing patterns.

GentleRise™ technology which softly vibrates you awake so you can retire the loud alarm clock.

You can return the Pod Pro within 100 days of delivery and a 10-year warranty backs the foam portions. The rest of the parts fall under a limited 2-year warranty.

Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers: Serta iComfort

The focus of the Serta iComfort is found in the name. The mattress’s exclusive foam layers and temperature-regulating features deliver a cool, comfy sleep. Its plush feel is great for combination sleepers who need just enough cushion to support their body as they shift positions throughout the night.

The Serta iComfort is a low-profile mattress at 10 inches tall and contains:

EverCool® Fuze Gel Memory Foam

EverCool® Fuze Gel Foam

The mattress’s cover is made with Cold Touch™, a breathable and cooling knit fabric. When you purchase the iComfort mattress directly from Serta.com, you get a 120-night in-home trial and a 10-year warranty.

Best Hybrid Mattress: Purple Hybrid

All of Purple’s mattresses contain its unique Purple Grid™, a flexible and airy alternative to memory foam. But the best of the bunch is the Purple Hybrid because of its buoyant nature and “breathable, responsive, support.”

Purple Grid™ is made with a hyper-elastic polymer which responds rapidly when you lie on the mattress. The Purple Hybrid contains:

2 inches of Purple Grid™

1 inch of poly-foam

7.5 inches of pocketed springs

The mattress is encased in StretchMax fabric. The top feels soft, while the mattress’s side panels are extra breathable to encourage airflow and heat dispersion.

The Purple Hybrid includes free home delivery, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.

Best Natural Mattress: Organica Mattress

Today’s consumers are more concerned than ever about their environmental impact, and for good reason. While Amerisleep offers plant-based foam in its memory foam and hybrid mattresses, its Organica is a natural latex mattress.

Four layers make up the Organica Mattress:

1 inch of New Zealand Joma Wool®

3 inches of Talalay latex

8 inches of pocketed coils

1 inch of all-natural Dunlop latex

The wool and Talalay latex work together to create a conforming cushion that relieves pressure and keeps you cool. The Organica’s coils provide targeted support so you can sleep soundly too. And the Dunlop latex at the base provides a stable, sturdy surface for the entire mattress.

This eco-friendly mattress also receives certifications from the Rainforest Alliance, Oeko-Tex®, eco-INSTITUT, and Global Organic Textile Standard. The Organica’s natural materials can help you drift off to sleep in comfort especially due to its hypoallergenic properties which prevent mold spores, bacteria, and dust mites from accumulating.

The Organica Mattress includes free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 20-year warranty.

Other brands to consider

I covered many but not all of the best mattresses available. To do so would make for an unwieldy article. However, we would be remiss if we didn’t give a shout-out to some of the other top mattress brands.

Kingsdown

Kingsdown has been in business since 1904. With more than a century of mattress-making history, the company produces mattresses your grandparents likely always wanted. The downside, though, is you can’t place an order online because it only offers Kingsdown mattresses through authorized retailers.

Avocado

Avocado is committed to providing shoppers with natural, responsibly sourced mattresses. Avocado mattresses contain 100% natural, organic latex, which is harvested from 4,000 acres of responsibly managed rubber tree plantations. Similarly, its wool is harvested from thousands of sheep herded in Northern India. Lastly, its mattresses’ coils are made from upcycled steel wire.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle mattresses contain proprietary Adaptive Foam® instead of memory foam. Adaptive Foam® contours to the body and is quick to bounce back into shape. T&N’s three mattresses include a bargain-priced, basic foam mattress, its thicker Mint foam mattress, and a more luxurious hybrid mattress option. Its foam mattresses include antimicrobial protection by HeiQ too.

Nolah

Nolah uses AirFoam™ to make its mattresses feel comfortable. The material keeps you cool at night and provides better pressure relief than traditional memory foam. At 10, 12, and 15 inch thick options, you can choose the right mattress for your bedroom and sleep needs. Its 12-inch mattress has a flippable design, with a soft and firm side. The 10-inch foam and 15-inch hybrid have a standard top-to-bottom construction and cannot be flipped.

Bear Pro

Bear’s three mattress models cater to a more athletic crowd. The niche targeting aside, its popular Bear Pro mattress is actually well designed to support pain sufferers, making it one of the best mattresses for back pain. Its supportive foams and pressure-relieving surface alleviate and prevent back pain. Within a Celliant® cover you have layers of copper-infused foam, gel memory foam, responsive transition foam, and high-density support foam. Together, they keep you cool and healthy especially due to copper’s naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial properties.

Sleepy’s

Sleepy’s offers foam and innerspring mattresses at low prices. Its beds are sold at more than 3,000 Mattress Firm stores nationwide making it easy to try before you buy. The best mattresses from Sleepy’s include the Essential foam mattress, the Calm pillow top mattress, and the Cool memory foam mattress.

Layla

Layla’s memory and hybrid mattress designs each provide two mattresses for the price of one. The beds come with a unique dual-sided design so you get a firm feel on one side and soft on the other. Layla infuses its memory foam with cooling and antibacterial copper. A Layla mattress might be a good choice for people who want to experiment with sleep styles. It’s even excellent for hosts seeking a versatile mattress for a guest room.

Helix

Helix’s goal is to deliver a hybrid mattress for every kind of body. It helps customers realize what model is right for them with a simple sleep quiz, recommending soft, medium, or firm mattresses based on a person’s sleep style. The company also offers Luxe versions of its standard Helix mattresses, with added features such as a quilted pillow top and zoned lumbar support.

Choosing the best mattress

A simple rule of thumb when mattress shopping is you’ll want to find the right mattress for you, whether you’re a small business owner, enterprise CEO, freelancer, or occasional nomad. The main factors to consider are your ideal:

Mattress firmness

Mattress type

Mattress size

Price

It’s also helpful to ask questions like:

Who else will sleep on this mattress?

How much pressure relief do I need?

How important are eco-friendly materials?

Lastly, shoppers should research a mattress company before they commit to buying a mattress. Once they know more about a brand’s policies and what other customers have said, they’ll know if it’s a business they can trust.

Mattress firmness

Mattress firmness may be the most significant factor when it comes to choosing your next mattress. The wrong firmness can cause you to wake up stiff and sore. Sleepers can figure out their right firmness by considering their preferred sleeping position and body type.

Sleep position

People often prefer one of three positions—sides, back, or stomach. How a person sleeps affects their body weight distribution which, in turn, determines the levels of pressure relief and support required.

For side sleepers, pressure tends to build up in the shoulders and hips. That means a good mattress for side sleeping would be soft to medium to avoid painful pressure points. Back sleepers enjoy a mattress firm enough (generally firm or medium-firm) to keep the spine in its neutral position. Stomach sleepers similarly need a firm mattress to provide support for their stomach which keeps their spine in place too.

Of course, many people are considered combination sleepers since they shift between different sleeping positions throughout the night. Combination sleepers generally find that medium to medium-soft mattresses work best due to their versatility.

Body type

A sleeper’s body type affects how much pressure they place on their mattress. While all mattresses have a firmness rating, their feel is still subjective and depends on how much they conform to the sleeper. A soft mattress can feel unsupportive to a heavy sleeper, and a medium mattress can feel firm to a petite sleeper.

If you weigh more than 250 pounds, firmer mattresses are better suited for you. For lightweight sleepers under 130 pounds, softer mattresses are best. Average weight sleepers in between are more likely to find the best comfort in a mattress that perfectly matches their preferred sleeping position.

Mattress type

Mattress type is another important consideration when choosing a bed because each has different advantages. The all-familiar innersprings from childhood, it turns out, are fading out of favor as better mattress types such as memory foam, latex and hybrids increase in popularity.

Memory foam

Memory foam mattresses have a top layer of malleable memory foam and a base layer of stiff poly-foam. High-quality memory foam mattresses usually have a third layer between the top and bottom to improve the mattress’s feel. When memory foam first emerged, a big concern was heat retention but many mattress manufacturers today solve this problem with breathable, porous structures and added cooling materials.

Latex

Latex mattresses are popular with people who want to sleep on an all-natural mattress. They feel similar to memory foam mattresses, conforming to a person’s body when they lie down. However, a latex mattress may feel cooler and more buoyant to a sleeper than a memory foam bed. They’re generally more durable than other mattress types but are among the most expensive with many costing upwards of $3,000 to $4,000.

Hybrid

Hybrid mattresses combine the best of foam and innerspring mattresses. Featuring a thick foam top and a pocketed coil layer underneath, people love hybrid mattresses because they’re conforming, bouncy, and pressure-relieving all at the same time.

Innerspring

Innerspring mattresses were once the bed of choice. They have a simple and inexpensive design, with connected coils making up the bulk of the mattress and thin layers of padding on top and bottom for comfort. One reason innerspring mattresses have lost popularity is they don’t offer as much pressure relief as a foam mattress since innerspring mattress owners complain they wake up sore and stiff.

Mattress sizes

While it may be tempting to upgrade to a king size as soon as you can afford one, it’s important to choose the right mattress size so you truly feel comfortable in your bedroom. Too small, and you’re rolling over the side or dealing with your feet dangling over the edge. Too big, and your room may feel crowded with little space for other furniture.

Here are the six standard mattress sizes most mattress companies offer, along with their dimensions.

Mattress size dimensions

Twin: 38 inches wide and 75 inches long

Twin XL: 38 inches wide and 80 inches long

Full: 54 inches wide and 75 inches long

Queen: 60 inches wide and 80 inches long

King: 76 inches wide and 80 inches long

California king: 72 inches wide and 84 inches long

When considering what mattress size is right for your bedroom, we suggest leaving 36 inches of walkway space on each side of your bed and at the mattress’s foot. You certainly don’t want to squeeze a big mattress into a small bedroom. An overly-large mattress limits what bedroom furniture you can have and promotes a claustrophobic feeling.

Price

An inexpensive mattress isn’t the same thing as a cheaply-made mattress. Many budget mattresses provide an excellent night of sleep. Though, they might have fewer features compared to a mid-priced mattress. Ultimately, it’s less about a mattress’s price tag but its value, something business owners know well. Between average lifespan (how many years do you expect to use a mattress?) and personalized comfort (does it fully support your unique sleep needs?), you can develop your own cost-benefit analysis to make the right investment decision.

Of course, to get a good deal on a new mattress, shopping online is best. Online mattress companies tend to offer lower prices than traditional brick-and-mortar mattress stores due to the lower overhead and available distribution channels. Risk-averse business owners will also appreciate the lengthy sleep trials and free shipping, making it easier to commit to a new mattress sight unseen.

Mattress companies — online and brick and mortar — often host mattress sales throughout the year too with Presidents Day upcoming then Memorial Day, Fourth of July sales weekend, and even Labor Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Eco-friendly manufacturing

This has become a greater advantage for some brands as customers begin to purchase more based on their values. To better determine the extent to which a mattress is eco-friendly, safe, and sustainable, look for credible certifications. Examples include:

CertiPUR-US®

Greenguard GOLD

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex®

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)

Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)

For even more due diligence, verify the certification with the organization. For example, CertiPUR-US® lists its approved mattress brands.

Number of sleepers

Do you plan to sleep alone or with your spouse? Does your child join to co-sleep? The answers help determine your ideal size mattress and firmness level. Couples need a queen or king size mattress. Although full size mattresses are confusingly also called double beds, they’re generally too small for two average size adults. If a child shares the bed with you, get a king or California king size mattress. While a queen size bed is roomy enough for two people, there’s not enough space to comfortably squeeze in a child.

Deciding on the right firmness level can often be harder than negotiating a six-figure sales contract since, sometimes, families have different body types and sleep styles which means they may have conflicting preferences for ideal mattress firmness. In some cases, a good compromise is a medium to medium-firm mattress. But the best mattress for couples is usually one with an internal split or a set of split king size mattresses so you can choose your own firmness level for each side.

Something you’ll also want to remember is motion isolation. Get a bed that doesn’t cause movements to ripple across the surface since restless nights for one person will mean everyone gets a poor night of slumber.

Pressure and pain pelief

Adequate pressure relief is a core part of a comfortable mattress. If your mattress doesn’t ease pressure points, you’ll wake up sore and stiff. Top layers of conforming foam are the typical secret to a good night’s rest and a pain-free morning.

Good support is also an important facet of a pain-relieving mattress. Mattress owners often wake up in pain as a bed sags and its support gives out. That, in turn, leads to discomfort while you’re sitting or standing at your desk throughout the day. In fact, a sagging mattress leaves the body straining to support itself which can cause you to feel especially tired and drained at work.

If you live with a chronic pain condition, a pressure-relieving yet supportive mattress makes life easier too since:

Cushioning materials reduce stress on joints and muscles.

Supportive coils and foams ensure stable support and weight distribution.

Edge support makes it easier to move in and out of bed.

Cooling features

A sleeper’s mattress absorbs their body heat as they sleep (and sometimes traps it), but these days, quality mattresses include things like gel, copper, or other specialized foams and materials that make it easier to sleep cool so you won’t toss and turn or have to roll over to another spot while you sleep. The mattress cover is equally important since you don’t want something that traps heat either but is, instead, breathable.

Brand reputation

As you do your mattress due diligence, two things to keep in mind are the company’s policies and mattress reviews.

Company policies

Familiarize yourself with the sleep trial and warranty to understand:

How and when you can return your mattress if it’s not right for you.

What you can do if your mattress develops a defect.

Sleep trials give customers several months to try out a mattress in the comfort of their own home. They were popularized by online bed in a box brands who didn’t have any way for a customer to try before buying, giving you full confidence that your investment is protected from risk.

Warranties provide coverage if your mattress is defective. Generally, warranties cover premature sagging and manufacturing defects and, in most cases, companies will provide a full and free replacement during part of the warranty period.

A requirement on your end should be that the mattress you purchase at least comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty since anything less speaks volumes about the mattress brand’s confidence in its own product. Don’t settle for less such as a generic 30-day return policy either.

Mattress reviews

One final bit of research to do after prices and policies is finding out what previous customers have said. Browse recent mattress reviews and explore a random sampling of reviews from years ago before deciding on an online mattress. Has the company been consistent in its customer support? Do customers love the product?

While convenient return policies and sleep trials derisk your purchase, it’s still a hassle to have to change mattresses after just a few months so check out customer reviews to steer you in the right direction. Filter through the reviews too to see how a certain mattress works for your unique needs. For example, if you suffer from hip pain, you may be interested in any mattress reviews that mention hip pain.

Frequently asked questions

Are expensive mattresses better?

No, an expensive mattress isn’t worth it unless it’s made with high-quality materials. You can invest in a high-priced mattress if you want added unique aesthetic features or other fancy extras. However, many sleepers find they’re satisfied with a well-made, mid-priced mattress.

An expensive mattress may also be thicker than most people need. Sleepers who want a luxurious mattress will often find what they’re looking for in the 12- to 14-inch range.

What’s the best place to buy a mattress?

Many people debate whether online or in-store shopping is better. We recommend online mattress shopping for lower prices and easy comparisons and research. Though, many people enjoy the personal experience of visiting a store and trying out mattresses firsthand.

Remember, though, you can get the best of both worlds by shopping at an online brand’s own brick-and-mortar stores. They offer the same low prices you would find online, along with home delivery. Sometimes, they have in-store exclusives too. Other mattress brands may even distribute their products through nationwide giants like Mattress Firm.

Should I buy a foam or spring mattress?

Foam and spring mattresses have their pros and their cons. Foam mattresses are usually more comfortable than a traditional innerspring mattress. Although innerspring mattresses tend to keep cooler than traditional memory foam mattresses, modern foam beds perform just as well if not better. For a guest room, innerspring beds may be a good choice if budgets are tight. However, generally foam mattresses offer both the cradling and comfort you need to sleep easy and wake up ready for another work day.

Do more pocket springs mean a better mattress?

More pocketed springs doesn’t necessarily translate into a high-quality mattress. Coils support a mattress, so a high coil count can sometimes indicate a supportive and durable mattress. But experts note that companies may inflate their coil count by using small and thin unsupportive coils. This trick enables brands to similarly inflate their prices. So, while you can look at coil count, you’ll also want to consider coil gauge and coil pitch which affect a spring mattress’s comfort.

What’s the best mattress for a bad back?

Scientists concluded that a medium-firm mattress eases back pain. However, the best option for you depends on your sleep style. A side sleeper with back pain is likely better off with a supportive medium mattress.

Conclusion

Buying a mattress online doesn’t have to be a stressful or time-consuming task, especially for entrepreneurs who spend most of their days researching and making dozens of other important decisions. If you understand your sleeping position and body type, it’s easier to narrow your search down to a few good mattress options. The best mattresses are found across all price points, and most shoppers can find the right one no matter their budget.

Finally found a good mattress online? Assuming it comes with a sleep trial, order it and test it out in your own home. You’ll be able to sleep easy knowing you can return it later if you’re not completely satisfied.