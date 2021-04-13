McDonald's Apologizes for Understaffing: 'Nobody Wants to Work Anymore'

April 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A TikTok video has gone viral on social media for showing a McDonald's "wild" apology for lack of staff. The restaurant, located somewhere in the United States, put up a sign saying that "no one wants to work anymore," and hundreds of Internet users expressed solidarity.

User Brittany Logan posted a clip of the ad, placed next to the horn of her drive-thru service. In it, McDonald’s apologizes to its customers for not having enough workers.

“We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff who did show up. Nobody wants to work anymore,” reads the controversial sign.

The tiktoker called McDonald's "wild" in the post, which was shared over the weekend. As of today, the original video has exceeded 1.1 million views and accumulated almost 74,000 likes.

The clip also had more than 960 comments, several of which pointed out that the shortage of workers has become a common problem in "every restaurant" in the United States.

According to local media, many restaurants are struggling to hire staff now that businesses and activities are being reactivated following pandemic-related restrictions.

“The number of customers arriving has already returned to pre-COVID numbers, so people are coming back, but we don't have all the staff we need to do the job to serve them,” a Tampa, Florida business owner told one station.

The owner of a store in Memphis, Tennessee, said she had to close her business until she found people willing to work.

"They are taking advantage of the stimulus money (given by the government), the tax credits, (the checks for) prolonged unemployment and they prefer to accept those benefits instead of going back to wor ," the restaurant owner told a local channel.