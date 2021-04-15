News and Trends

Retail Is Surging -- Here's What Everyone Is Spending Their Stimulus Checks On

The average household spent nearly a quarter of its stimulus check on goods and services last month, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Retail sales jumped in the weeks following the first disbursement of the third round of stimulus checks, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce

The agency estimated that retail and food service sales grew 9.8% last month, to $619.1 billion. In February, advance monthly sales topped $563.7 billion but declined 2.7% from the month before. 

Clothing and clothing accessories stores were among the biggest beneficiaries of an improving economy this year. In March, those businesses made more than $22 million in non-adjusted advance sales — a huge jump from the $10.8 million they made in March 2020. The auto industry also saw a significant uptick in non-adjusted advance sales last month. Motor vehicle and parts dealers collectively earned more than $145 million, compared to the nearly $83 million they made in non-adjusted sales in March 2020. 

Related: Warren Buffett Says This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Stimulus Check

According to CNBC, the figures can largely be attributed to consumers who have been spending their latest round of stimulus checks. A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York points out that, in March, the average family saved about 41.6% of their check and spent 24.7% of it. 

"Spending will almost certainly drop back in April as some of the stimulus boost wears off, but with the vaccination rollout proceeding at a rapid pace and households finances in strong shape, we expect overall consumption growth to continue rebounding rapidly in the second quarter too," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a statement obtained by CNBC

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Walmart Is Planning to Turn Two-Thirds of Its Workforce Into Full-Time Employees by End of Year

News and Trends

What Can Emojis Tell Us About Diversity and Inclusion?

News and Trends

Facebook Reaches Its Target of Using 100% Renewable Energy