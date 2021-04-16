Coronavirus

If you got the Pfizer vaccine 'probably' you will need a third dose, says CEO of the pharmaceutical company

Did you think you were already protected? The pharmacist is considering applying a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, since they do not know exactly how long it will take effect.
Image credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters via BI

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Those who have received both doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may require one more injection (or several). Albert Bourla , CEO of Pfizer , revealed that the pharmaceutical company is analyzing the possibility of applying a third dose of its vaccine against COVID-19 , since there is no certainty about the time of effectiveness.

"A probable hypothesis is that a third dose is needed, between 6 and 12 months, and from there it will be necessary to vaccinate every year, but all that has to be confirmed," said the CEO of Pfizer, as quoted by CNBC .

"On the other hand, the variants (of the virus) will play a fundamental role ," added Bourla. "It is extremely important to minimize the number of people vulnerable to the virus ."

Recently, Dr. David Kessler , chief scientist for the Joe Biden administration's COVID-19 response team, spoke about the possible need for a third booster dose of the vaccine, to protect against circulating variants of the coronavirus.

"Right now we don't know everything," Kessler admitted during a hearing before US legislators. "We are studying the duration of the antibody response," he said.

Last February, the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance announced that they were conducting clinical studies to test the effects of a third dose of their variant vaccine.

The Pfizer and BioNTec vaccine is supplied in two doses to achieve its maximum effectiveness of 95%. This inoculator uses messenger RNA technology to produce an immune response in the body.

However, it is still unknown how long the protection of this and the rest of the vaccines against COVID-19 lasts , a matter that is closely studied by both pharmaceuticals and organizations dedicated to health.

