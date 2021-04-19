News and Trends

New York Caps the Cost of Broadband for Low-Income Families

Users will pay $15 for 25 Mbps internet and $20 for broadband over 200 Mbps.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users, as Bloomberg has reported. That will significantly lower the price for over 7 million people in 2.7 million households who qualify, as the current average monthly price in the state is $50.

ISPs must provide at least 25 Mbps download speeds or their current low-income internet speeds if those are greater. In centers like New York City where speeds tend to be faster, the bill caps the price of high-speed broadband over 200 Mbps at $20 per month. 

Related: Troubled With a Spotty Internet Connection? This Router Helps Keep Your Business Thriving.

The 25 Mbps figure is what the FCC has defined as broadband since 2015, though a bi-partisan Senate group recently asked the commission to redefine it as 100 Mbps for both uploads and downloads. Still, low-end households will be paying considerably less for the same service. 

On top of the low-income household caps, the state launched the Affordable Broadband Portal to help residents find cheaper internet in their area. Cuomo also announced a partnership with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to provide free internet to around 50,000 students in economically disadvantaged school districts. ISPs have 60 days to implement the new pricing rules. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Adobe Co-Founder Charles Geschke Dies at 81

News and Trends

Employee Activism Is on the Rise. What Does That Mean for Companies?

News and Trends

Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter: 'It Feels Terrible to Silence Yourself'