Here's the Secret to Becoming a YouTube Millionaire

When I was young, I had dreams of being a big-time network TV host. I dove headfirst into broadcast, gathering a decade of experience as a video, social media, and brand strategist. But as time went by, I hadn’t found my niche, so my career and my dreams weren’t taking off as I’d imagined.

As I grew, I realized my dreams had changed. I wanted to create a life and brand for myself that supported my goals in a nontraditional way. I didn’t become a network TV star, working for a boss and waking up at ungodly hours in the morning (I used to have to wake up at 2:55 a.m., and boy was that a wake-up call.) Instead, I was able to create a sustainable business for myself, filming videos from my own home and coaching others on how to build the career of their dreams on their terms, all with the power of YouTube.