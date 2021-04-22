High-Yield Verizon Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness

We've like Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for the last 18-months to two years for a variety of reasons that include but not limited to value, yield, growth, the consumer, digital, streaming, 5G, and the IoT.

Next Article

link

Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat