News and Trends

Pop Artist and Entrepreneur Todd Goldman Plans Earth Day NFT Release For Charity

After making more than $1 billion from his art, Goldman is entering NFT world.
Next Article
Pop Artist and Entrepreneur Todd Goldman Plans Earth Day NFT Release For Charity
Image credit: Todd Goldman

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Editorial Assistant
3 min read

When Todd Goldman started as an artist 20 years ago, he created clothing company David and Goliath. Then he started selling print pieces to clients that include Rihanna and Paris Hilton. Now, Goldman is entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

In partnership with Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau’s (the grandchildren of French explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau) nonprofit EarthEcho International, Goldman has created five NFT pieces set to release today. Starting at 12 p.m. PST, people can bid on Goldman's Earth Day-themed pieces, with some of the proceeds going towards the nonprofit.

“[Philippe and his wife Ashlan Cousteau] were familiar with my stuff. So we were excited to work together and their foundation made sense for me, because for Earth day specifically, some of the images I did make sense for their brand,” Goldman says.

Featuring environmental themes and Goldman’s playful style, the NFT release is a mixture of old and new artwork. Buyers will also receive a tangible print of the NFT they purchase. This particular partnership may be just the beginning for both parties, as Goldman says there are talks of a possible book and kids’ TV show collaboration in the future.

Related: 4 Opportunities for Investors Who Want to Get Into NFTs

Because this is Goldman’s first foray into the NFT space, he says he doesn't have any expectations in terms of monetary goals. But there’s a precedent for big sale potential. The most expensive NFT art piece sold to date, Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days, auctioned for more than $69 million last month. This is a huge leap in interest, considering that in all of 2020 NFTs sold as artworks generated around $12.9 million.

Goldman says some of NFTs power is in its international reach. Compared to the presence of a physical gallery, virtual galleries can expose an artist's works to a worldwide audience. For him, this surge of interest in the NFT is just the start of its involvement in the art community.

"Everyone is going to jump on the bandwagon, whether you're an existing artist or wannabee artist or new artist. I think everyone's going to try their hand at the NFT," Goldman says. “As far as other artists too, I think it's a great platform for unknown or undiscoverable artists to get discovered and launch.”

RelatedWhat Is an NFT? Inside The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sensation.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Tesla Issues Apology Over the Way It Handled a Customer in China Whose Parents Were Left Hospitalized

News and Trends

Is Sustainability Part of Your Business' DNA?

News and Trends

Overworked HSBC Manager Shares Near-Death Experience in Viral Post: 'This Is Not How I Planned My Sunday'