Pop Artist and Entrepreneur Todd Goldman Plans Earth Day NFT Release For Charity

When Todd Goldman started as an artist 20 years ago, he created clothing company David and Goliath. Then he started selling print pieces to clients that include Rihanna and Paris Hilton. Now, Goldman is entering the non-fungible token ( ) space.

In partnership with Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau’s (the grandchildren of French explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau) nonprofit EarthEcho International, Goldman has created five NFT pieces set to release today. Starting at 12 p.m. PST, people can bid on Goldman's -themed pieces, with some of the proceeds going towards the nonprofit.

“[Philippe and his wife Ashlan Cousteau] were familiar with my stuff. So we were excited to work together and their foundation made sense for me, because for Earth day specifically, some of the images I did make sense for their brand,” Goldman says.

Featuring environmental themes and Goldman’s playful style, the NFT release is a mixture of old and new artwork. Buyers will also receive a tangible print of the NFT they purchase. This particular partnership may be just the beginning for both parties, as Goldman says there are talks of a possible book and kids’ TV show collaboration in the future.

Because this is Goldman’s first foray into the NFT space, he says he doesn't have any expectations in terms of monetary goals. But there’s a precedent for big sale potential. The most expensive NFT art piece sold to date, Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days, auctioned for more than $69 million last month. This is a huge leap in interest, considering that in all of 2020 NFTs sold as artworks generated around $12.9 million.

Goldman says some of NFTs power is in its international reach. Compared to the presence of a physical gallery, virtual galleries can expose an artist's works to a worldwide audience. For him, this surge of interest in the NFT is just the start of its involvement in the art community.

"Everyone is going to jump on the bandwagon, whether you're an existing artist or wannabee artist or new artist. I think everyone's going to try their hand at the NFT," Goldman says. “As far as other too, I think it's a great platform for unknown or undiscoverable artists to get discovered and launch.”

