3 Daily Habits That Make Jeff Bezos More Productive Than You

May 28, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur gets a limited amount of time to accomplish their life and business goals, experience fun moments and make an impact. They get a finite window to be a leader in business. We know this, but our actions don't always reflect our limited opportunity to put in the work and accomplish goals.

As an entrepreneur, you can experience the benefits of focusing on your personal growth when you're willing to do the work. Personal growth work is part of several high-performance strategies you can use to optimize your energy and get more done. You won't build your business if you aren't growing as a person.

High-performing leaders such as Jeff Bezos, Oprah, Sara Blakely, Mark Cuban and more create personal growth by optimizing their daily . They are intentional about the habits they form and the daily implementation of optimization principles.

These business leaders invest intentional time and deliberate energy into developing a solid outlook on their goals and create an unstoppable mindset. Jeff Bezos is a high-functioning business leader because he understands that the mind is the pathway to the choices we make and action taken on our goals.

To get more done, have enough energy and optimize yourself, you'll need to understand three crucial high-performance leadership lessons.

Related: Sagacious Business Nuggets From Jeff Bezos

1. Jeff Bezos does one thing that's just for him every day.

Human beings spend moments focused on doing things for others in their life more than for themselves. It can be doing things for family, friends or those they lead. They often give others more of themselves than they should, and it leads to bitterness.

It's essential to be compassionate, but it can't be at the cost of your mental health. Jeff Bezos understands this better than most. He knows that to live a happy life and build a thriving business, you have to set boundaries and do everything within your power to make sure those boundaries are respected.

There has been a lot of content published about Jeff Bezos's daily routine. Part of Jeff Bezos's boundary setting is how he spends his time. He creates a schedule that allows him to do things that bring him joy. He does one fun and exciting thing that's specifically for him each day. His life is more than hustle mode 24/7.

Business leaders can't be robots, and the 24/7 hustle creates burnout, bitterness and frustration towards the growth process. You'll accomplish goals and live an extraordinary life when you make your happiness and mental wellness a priority.

Learn from Jeff Bezos and spend some dedicated time making yourself smile by doing one thing just for you each day. When you incorporate personal moments, you'll then have the fuel you need to accomplish your goals from a place of abundance.

2. Jeff Bezos spends quality time focused on purpose-driven goals.

The goals you set are how you'll know where you're going and how you'll get there in business. Too many leaders go through life and business unhappy because they don't have a clear purpose. They have the same experience every day, and that experience isn't exciting.

Jeff Bezos is productive because he plans his days purposefully. Each day has clear goals and metrics for success. When you wake up with clear objectives aligned with values, you put yourself on the path to exponential growth.

Your future vision of accomplishment can help you create purpose, but you also have to commit to the work. With clarity, you can create trackable metrics. When you create this kind of a plan, you'll see the daily process.

When you experience progress towards significant goals, you'll have the motivation needed to sustain growth. Entrepreneurs think what they're chasing is the end result, but it's the process that creates sustainability.

Related: Jeff Bezos Reveals His Daily Decision-Making Goal and 30 Other Crazy Things We've Learned About the Amazon Founder

3. Jeff Bezos uses a balanced approach.

Having intentional days and a clear set of actions will help you forge a stronger mind and healthy habits that lead to more productivity and goal accomplishment. One element Jeff Bezos adds to the mix is working with balance.

If all you do is work hard without taking any moments to enjoy the progress and celebrate your accomplishments, you'll soon come to dislike what you're building. Your hunger for creating business growth will turn into frustration because you'll have the feeling that you're always working.

Learn from Jeff Bezos and take dedicated time each day to celebrate how far you've come. Be sure to incorporate balance and a long-term approach to success and goal accomplishment.

It's a fantastic time to put in the work that helps you become stronger mentally and be a more productive leader. If you're going to get there, learn from Jeff Bezos and the high-performance strategies he incorporates.

The real reason why Jeff Bezos is probably more productive than you is his commitment to living an optimized life. He has big goals but pursues them with a balanced approach, which has ultimately built one of the largest businesses in the world.