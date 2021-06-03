3 Shifts in Perception that Will Diminish Anxiety for Entrepreneurs

June 3, 2021 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2003, the CIA declassified a study to the public with the intention to analyze and assess called the "Gateway Process", which disclosed the possibility that our universe is a perceived hologram and that human consciousness is able to travel to other dimensions.

The researchers analyzed the technique of patterning, which uses consciousness intentions to achieve objectives in the physical, emotional and intellectual sphere. In essence, the technique involves using consciousness in a focused state to visualize a desired objective you want to happen in your future, while aligning your emotions with the present moment to feel as if it has already actualized. As unbelievable as that may sound, the validity of this technique is being proven time and time again with case studies from all over the world.

As a high performer set on goal achievement, you have probably programmed your subconscious mind to believe that your perceptions are aligned with the optimal way to perform at your highest level. But if your perceptions are stimulating , that is not the case. When anxiety overwhelms you, it limits your ability to create and connect with confidence and clarity, which is essential to an entrepreneur's long term success.

Diminish anxiety, and you can operate from a state of flow that grants you confidence and clarity. If you choose to shift your perceptions in the following three areas and align them with your flow state, you will do just that.

1. Your perception of time

The vision of massive impact you hold in your heart will undoubtedly stimulate pressure in your mind. Because of this, time becomes more precious as almost every minute of your waking day is analyzed from a lens of performance, productivity and profit. But a curious perception of time starts to unfold in your mind when you live this way: You think you don’t have time, but you act like it’s never going to end.

This perception that "you don't have time" triggers impatience, and impatience is a symptom of anxiety. Impatience will cause you to make mistakes in your business operations, like overlooking details and skipping steps in processes that could be vital to your success. At the same time, since you act like your time is never going to end, you put aside the things that are most important to upholding a healthy work-life balance, like your mental and physical health, upholding meaningful connections with friends and family or a well-deserved vacation.

This perception of time will have you believe that quick fixes to manage anxiety are the best way to operate, surrendering to the subconscious belief that you will always have to deal with it, rather than prioritizing the time to find the source of it. Don’t get me wrong, I utilize breathing techniques, mindfulness and meditation as tools to reduce temporary anxiety. But when you come into the awareness of the source of your anxiety, you can more accurately align these tools for optimal use.

In order to achieve the patience needed to unlock your optimal work-life balance and business performance, you must shift your perspective of time.

You have time, but it will inevitably end.

Related: 10 Time Management Tips That Work

2. Your perception of the desired outcome

When you overvalue your desired outcome and perceive it to be attached to your emotional well-being and self-worth, you are setting yourself up for a state of fear and anxiety that will trigger self-sabotaging patterns.

Prior to coming to this awareness in my own thought process, I experienced self-sabotage repeatedly and with great intensity. I know the feeling of gut-wrenching pain when you realize that you've created the same result as before, falling short of your desired outcome while following the same pattern of behavior.

Self-sabotage is very tricky to catch while it's happening. It is rooted in your subconscious mind, which is arguably more powerful than your conscious mind, and responsible for analyzing and registering your repetitive thought and behavior patterns as a part of who you are.

The problem is, your subconscious mind does not distinguish whether your patterns are serving you or limiting you. But to your advantage, your conscious mind has the power to control your thoughts, emotions and behavior.

When you set high expectations to accomplish a lofty goal that you never have before, there is a dynamic between your conscious and subconscious mind you will need for success. You must simultaneously be conscious of letting go of past thought and behavior patterns that may ultimately sabotage your success. But when you are overly attached to the desired outcome, you will struggle to be grounded in the present moment enough to be aware of this dynamic for success.

Instead, shift your perception to work without emotional attachment to your desired outcome.

This perception will grant you the mental space needed to be in the present moment, shifting your focus to optimally perform the daily actions and habits needed to achieve your desired outcome.

Related: Is Blaming Others Taking Away Your Magical Powers to Manifest Your Dreams?

3. Your perception of anxiety itself

, and society for that matter, commonly give anxiety a bad rap. It's usually perceived as a burden that cripples you from showing up in your most authentic self and hindering your desired daily performance. The main cause of anxiety is, in very simple terminology, stimulated by the unknown.

If you perceive your anxiety to be a burden and nuisance to your daily life, you will be resistant to discovering the real source of it, and instead look for quick fixes to manage it.

From my own experience of self-discovery and guiding many others do the same, I have found this problem to be deeper than just the sources of your anxiety that can be situational and circumstantial. It is the void of knowledge that must be filled.

Once you can clearly define the characteristics of your authentic self (which can be created by becoming aware of your conscious intentions) and align them into daily habits, you will begin to act more authentically. Over time and with consistency, your subconscious mind will start to register your new aligned habits as the new normal.

Once you have achieved this, your perception of anxiety will shift from a burden to signal that you are out of alignment. The feeling of anxiety will empower you to look inward to review the alignment of your thoughts and behaviors, to become open to alternate truths and to seek the lessons in all of your experiences.

You have the power to align your authentic, conscious intentions with your desired outcome and manifest it into reality at any and all times. Your perceptions are what block you from seeing this truth. If you have the courage to shift your perceptions and align them with new habits, you can take control of your anxiety and thrive as an entrepreneur.

Related: How to Deal With Anxiety and Stress