Despite controversy, Costco will continue to review buyer tickets and Profeco cannot prevent it

Critics have failed to stop Costco from checking customer tickets when leaving its stores. Even Profeco indicated that it cannot prohibit the practice, which has been described as annoying and even dangerous.
Image credit: Scott Olson | Getty Images

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For a long time, customers, users of social networks and even some authorities, have criticized stores such as Costco and Sam's Club for checking the ticket of buyers when leaving their stores . Many describe the measure as 'annoying' and even 'dangerous', hindering the evacuation of stores and generating long lines. However, the controversy is not enough to stop this practice, which Cost will continue to implement as confirmed.

For its part, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office ( Profeco ) exhorted self-service stores from Twitter to stop reviewing purchase receipts. The agency pointed out that after buying the product, it becomes the property of the consumer, so they should not subject it to this type of practice

"This practice is contrary to article 10 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law," says the bulletin published by Profeco. Said article prohibits suppliers of goods or services from carrying out practices that violate personal freedom, security or integrity, under the pretext of registration.

The bulletin also indicates that it is “an act of unjustified annoyance” and they suggest possible solutions such as implementing consumer orientation mechanisms, better training staff and / or improving the control of charges and products sold.

However, another tweet published by the Attention Profeco account, in response to a user's comment in the same publication, explains that “it is mandatory to present the ticket when leaving” and that “at least with regard to the chains of price clubs this practice is not illegal ” .

That is to say, the prohibition to review the purchase tickets only applies to self-service and convenience chains, as well as other companies that do not have a contract with the consumer to provide their services.

To report this practice, Profeco invites consumers to contact the Consumer Phone number 55 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722, or send an email to: denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx .

