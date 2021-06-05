3 Mindsets High-Performing Business Leaders Use to Create Growth

June 5, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business means you lead through the optimization of yourself, which impacts all of those around you. High-performing business leaders focus on their future vision, life values and their purpose for doing anything. Optimized business leaders get that way through the personal work they do daily to create a strong and healthy mindset. These entrepreneurs tap into their inner strength and a commitment to keep their minds sharp. They understand that the right mindset is key to taking consistent action that leads to growth in their business.

Entrepreneurs that are committed to being better versions of themselves understand they have an opportunity to create generational wealth and leave a legacy that outlasts them through the business they're building. These high-performing business leaders build wealth and create growth through intelligent and intentional decisions right now. Here are three mindsets high-performing entrepreneurs can use to build a legacy, and the strategies you can incorporate to accomplish your goals, optimize your mindset, live a rich life and build your business.

1. Understand that real growth is more than the number of dollars you accumulate.

Money isn't the only thing that creates wealth and builds businesses. While finances do help create options, high-performing entrepreneurs understand that money does not equal happiness. Real wealth is a complete view of business growth.

Being wealthy means you have the freedom to spend your time on the things that are important to you and a life that lets you do all the things that bring you joy. It's a delicate balance between work and play. It's making yourself a priority consistently so that you can give from a place of abundance.

Building financial freedom is part of the wealth equation, but it has to be more than finances if you're going to live a rich life and feel good about the business. To become a high-performing business leader, you have to commit to optimizing every area of your life. It takes more than money to create true freedom.

2. Focus on optimizing the areas of your life you can control.

Success in life comes from understanding that a lot will happen to you outside of your control. As humans, we have emotions and feelings — they tend to take over when something happens to us that's outside of our control.

When you focus on the things you can't control, you put yourself in a dark place that threatens to spiral your mind. High-performing entrepreneurs don't invest time, energy and emotion into situations that are outside of their control.

Growth-focused business leaders make a deliberate effort to optimize their mind, body and spirit. They do the work to operate in a peak state and learn the techniques to get back into a peak state when they feel themselves slipping.

To create business growth, commit to spending time and energy on the things that are within your control:

You can exercise to keep your body optimized and release stress.

You can fill your mind with positive content that inspires and educates you.

You can feed your body healthy fuel that produces the energy and nutrition you'll need to work hard for more extended periods.

You can work on ways to increase your revenue and income using the access we have to the Internet, social media, and technology.

You can save, invest, and make your finances work for you.

You can surround yourself with entrepreneurs that support you.

3. Have a vision for growth and spend each day living purposely.

If you're going to accomplish all of your business goals, you'll need to spend focused time each day putting in the work. High-performing entrepreneurs understand the purpose behind the work they're doing.

Authentic business leadership means you create wealth through purposeful work and the desire to build a legacy. You need a vision for where you're going if you plan to get there and experience the benefits of entrepreneurship.

Whether it's setting up a vision board or having your goals displayed on your phone's screensaver, you grow when you have a vision and implement growth strategies consistently. Wake up each day with a plan, purpose and drive. The business growth you seek is on the other side of consistency.

To create consistent growth, commit to becoming the best version of yourself through an optimized mindset, clear values and a purpose that's bigger than where you currently are in your business-building journey.

