Man robs McDonald's with a toy gun and asks for some chicken nuggets

Employees warned the offender that the restaurant was only serving the breakfast menu at the time, so the thief had to settle for a McMuffin.
Image credit: Policía de Avon y Somerset

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hi, I'm here to steal and can I get some nuggets please! Ruddi Batten was jailed after robbing two restaurants, including a McDonald's . The 22-year-old man turned himself in to police, the DailyMail reports.

According to the Avon and Somerset police in the United Kingdom, the young man would have robbed a fast food restaurant the night of February 7 with a toy gun and the next morning he would repeat the scene at a McDonald's from which he took cash and he asked for some nuggets, the last ones he couldn't get.

Why did you run out of nuggets?

Employees warned Batten that the restaurant was only serving the breakfast menu at the time so the thief had to settle for a McMuffin.

Batten was captured on February 8, and police went to his home and found the gun, cash and clothing that matched the young man's description, as well as the food wrappers.

The offender pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two other related to possessing an imitation firearm and carrying a knife in a public place. Now he will face six years in jail.

