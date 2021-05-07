Free Webinar | June 9: How To Assess if Your Business Has a Strong Foundation

Starting a Business

What does your small business have in common with a skyscraper? Both need strong foundations from which to survive and thrive. But what does this actually look like for your business?

In this webinar, we’ll discuss five important items to check off of your to-do list before you launch your business. Each of these elements can help you create a sound foundation that will allow you to focus on what matters most. We’ll cover written agreements, insurance needs, and much more. Already have a business in place? You can still use this checklist to make sure you’re setting yourself and your business up for success. So no matter if you’re a soon-to-be business owner or a current business owner, register for this webinar today to make sure you and your business are prepared for the road ahead. 

Corporate Attorney Len Garza, J.D., is the Founder of Garza Law, a Princeton-based firm specializing in strategic legal planning for businesses of all sizes. Garza is licensed to practice in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and has pending licensure in Massachusetts. Interviewed by Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Fox News and others, Garza advises investors, executives and owners of businesses at any growth stage, from pre-formation startups to mature middle-market companies.

