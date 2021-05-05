Technology

Microsoft says goodbye to Adobe Flash Player once and for all

The technology company announced that its operating system will include an update to eliminate it.
Next Article
Microsoft says goodbye to Adobe Flash Player once and for all
Image credit: Adobe Flash Player

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For several years it was announced that Adobe Flash Player would stop working in 2021 and both companies and developers began to take their precautions. Finally, Microsoft announced that its operating system will include an update to eliminate it.

“Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586" Update for Adobe Flash Player Removal "will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and higher platforms. It will also be included in all the latest subsequent cumulative updates, ”the brand explained on its blog .

This update will also be included in the latest cumulative update for Windows 10, versions 1607 and Windows 10, version 1507.

Let us remember that in July 2017, Microsoft and Adobe announced that Adobe Flash Player would no longer be compatible after December 2020. All this due to the decrease in the use of this technology and the availability of others such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How Digital is Bridging the Gap For Nonprofits

Technology

6 WhatsApp Features That Are Perfect for Small Business Owners

Technology

Why Entrepreneurs Can't Afford to Ignore DeFi