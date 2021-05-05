Microsoft says goodbye to Adobe Flash Player once and for all

May 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

For several years it was announced that Adobe Flash Player would stop working in 2021 and both companies and developers began to take their precautions. Finally, Microsoft announced that its operating system will include an update to eliminate it.

“Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586" Update for Adobe Flash Player Removal "will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and higher platforms. It will also be included in all the latest subsequent cumulative updates, ”the brand explained on its blog .

You may be interested: With this Windows 10 update you can uninstall Adobe Flash Player

This update will also be included in the latest cumulative update for Windows 10, versions 1607 and Windows 10, version 1507.

Let us remember that in July 2017, Microsoft and Adobe announced that Adobe Flash Player would no longer be compatible after December 2020. All this due to the decrease in the use of this technology and the availability of others such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.