Take 25 Percent Off High-Quality Stock Photos with This Exclusive Offer

Choose between 255 million photos to put the finishing touches on your web content today with Alamy.
Take 25 Percent Off High-Quality Stock Photos with This Exclusive Offer
Image credit: Alamy

Whether you’re building a portfolio site or dabbling in journalism, Alamy is one of the leading destinations for stock photography, vectors, videos, and panoramas. But like most stock image providers, using Alamy comes at a cost—$20 per download to start. For a limited time, however, Entrepreneur readers can slash 25 percent off their purchase using the promo code ENTREPRENEUR25. 

For those unfamiliar, Alamy is a UK-based up and comer in the stock photography industry. A competitor to services from companies including Shutterstock and Getty Images, it forgoes the subscription- and bundle-based business models of its rivals in favor of an a la carte structure. Instead of subjecting yourself to the puzzling pricing of Getty or Shutterstock, with their baffling credit systems, you can pick out a standalone image and start downloading licenses as needed. Licenses are available for personal use, newsletters and presentations, websites, magazines, and more, while 360-degree images extend to TV programs and digital publishing as well as VR games and applications.

The most affordable option when it comes to Alamy is a personal use license, which costs $20, or $15 using our exclusive coupon. A website license on the other hand (the kind you will most likely want to secure), will set you back a bit more at $50, while magazine and book licenses can set you back $70. Fortunately, our discount is applicable to any license and image format you find on the site. No commitments, no additional fees, and no limitations standing in the way of your next project. Save money on one of the least glamorous components of your creative endeavor, so that you can allocate more of your budget to ticking the items on your checklist that really matter, for a limited time only.

