Study for PMP Certification in Just Six Weeks and Become an Effective Project Manager

Run your business like a well-oiled machine.
Image credit: StartupStockPhotos/Pixabay

Small businesses depend on efficiency to thrive in a crowded, competitive marketplace. While you may be a great manager, it takes some extra skill to be a truly effective leader. That's why project managers are in such high demand. Project managers help make sure projects are completed on-time and under-budget to keep companies humming along at optimal efficiency. Whether you're looking to earn some extra money as a consultant or you want to learn the skills you need to make your business run like a more well-oiled machine, you can get on track with The Accredited PMP Exam Prep Course.

Normally when you pursue PMP certification by yourself, it might as well be like studying in gibberish. It's hard to know where to start. With ExamsPM, you'll get PMP-certified in just six weeks with significantly less of a hassle.

ExamsPM connects you with veteran PMP instructors with extensive real-world experience and who have taught PMP to thousands of students. You'll get the individual attention you need in the pursuit of your PMP® certificate. This prep course explains the big picture of how PMI wants you to manage projects. As you understand how the concepts, terms, processes, and ITTOs connect together, you'll progress faster. Across 35 hours of training, you'll get into the right mindset, learn exam hacks and memory aids, and discover how project managers work. Additionally, you'll get 1,500 practice questions with an exam simulator for practice, a 35 Contact Hour certificate to qualify you for the PMP, 30 additional PDUs that count toward your certification, and a complete application review so you can rest assured you'll always avoid a PMI audit. There's also an intro to business analysis course and roadmap to get certified included.

Run your business more efficiently than ever. Normally $499, you can get a one-year subscription to The Accredited PMP Exam Prep Course for 60 percent off at just $199 today.

